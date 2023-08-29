Gabby Giffords: Gun laws are saving lives. We can't let extremists overturn our progress

Virginia is no stranger to the trauma of gun violence. It was more than 15 years ago that we all watched in horror the mass shooting at Virginia Tech, and mass shootings have continued since. Just last year before Thanksgiving, there was a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, leaving empty seats at people’s dinner tables and in their homes during the winter holidays.

Tragically, in between shootings that grab national headlines, there is daily gun violence ripping families apart: taking the lives of young and old, women and men. People's lives are cut too short, taking them from us before they were supposed to go — leaving loved ones and communities heartbroken, and looking for change.

I survived a mass shooting in my hometown of Tucson, Arizona. I lost dear friends, staff and community members that day. No one should have to experience the pain and ongoing trauma that come with a mass shooting, but unfortunately, it’s something communities such as Tucson, Newtown, Las Vegas, Orlando, Parkland, Uvalde and many more know all too well.

I joined the fight against gun violence 10 years ago in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. I remember hearing news about the shooting so clearly and feeling frustrated that there was nothing I could do about it. I said enough is enough, and I founded Giffords, a gun violence prevention organization with one major goal: to save lives.

Since Giffords was founded, the country has made incredible progress in the fight for gun safety, but it’s not nearly enough. We have an epidemic of gun violence in the United States and in the commonwealth of Virginia. More than 110 people die each day from gun violence nationwide, and in 2021, nearly 1,250 people died from gun violence in Virginia. Guns are now the No. 1 cause of death for children and minors. We cannot accept this as our new normal.

That’s why this year’s election is so important in Virginia.

If radical Republicans take control of the state Senate and keep the House of Delegates, much of the progress we’ve made over the past 10 years will be lost. Not only will they not fix the problem, they’ll also go backward, weakening gun laws and making the problem worse. MAGA Republicans running for office this year have pushed to remove background checks, overturn extreme risk protection orders (sometimes known as “red flag” laws) and have rejected safe firearm storage requirements.

These are all commonsense laws, designed to keep our communities safe. They help keep guns out of the hands of criminals, children and people who are looking to harm themselves. Why would people oppose them? It’s simple: because they care more about campaign cash from the gun lobby than protecting Virginians’ lives.

In 2021, Virginia made enormous progress and enacted a strong package of gun safety laws that included measures to protect survivors of domestic violence and limit open carry, but more can be done. Virginia currently receives a "B" from the Giffords Law Center’s Annual Gun Law Scorecard, and its gun death rate is lower than the national average. But there is still a lot of work to do.

In 2021, guns from Virginia fueled gun crime in other states at the 12th-highest rate among the states. The legislature has done nothing to address the growing problem of ghost guns, which allow untraceable firearms to be built at home from kits you can order online without restrictions. Virginians need bold leaders who fight to keep families and communities safe.

There used to be some opportunity for basic consensus on this issue. Even President Ronald Reagan supported and fought for commonsense gun safety measures. But, now, the Republicans running in Virginia have fully embraced the extreme MAGA wing. And they want full control of the state government. If they get it, gun laws will be weaker and our children will be less safe.

Voters in Virginia have a choice. They can vote for gun safety candidates who will work to save lives, or they can vote for extremists who will endanger our communities. As a survivor of gun violence, I hope you’ll join me and vote for the right candidates this November.