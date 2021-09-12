Garrett Sawyer and Thad Williamson column: City Council should use the ARP to build community health and wealth in Richmond

By Garrett Sawyer and Thad Williamson
As of Sept. 6, 53.1% of Richmond city adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 59.4% of adults having received at least one dose. That community vaccination rate placed Richmond in the midrange of Virginia independent cities.
But it still was substantially below the adult vaccination rates of neighboring Chesterfield and Henrico counties (65.0% and 68.2%, respectively). With public school starting this month, the level of vulnerability in Richmond makes it highly likely that there will be significant school-based transmission, classroom quarantines and other disruptions to our children’s learning this fall.
Indeed, we should be asking ourselves why — with Richmond’s enormous educational, health care and business resources, and with our status as Virginia’s capital city — we aren’t already doing much better?
It’s tempting — but incorrect — to assume that the issue is that our public health leaders just aren’t doing enough. In fact, the Richmond City Health District holds vaccination events on virtually a daily basis, in addition to sharing a wide variety of important information on its website and through other channels.
These efforts come in the context of enormous socioeconomic and racial disparities that both reflect and reinforce unequal access to health care and health resources. Those disparities largely account for the 20-year difference in life expectancy that exists between Gilpin Court and Westover Hills.
Our leadership can’t wipe away all those factors overnight, but it can and should aim higher. More intensive and targeted outreach and communication to Black and Brown communities is an urgent need. In fact, we believe that Richmond soon will have both the opportunity and the means to set and achieve a bold goal of at least 80% adult vaccination by the end of the year.
This month, City Council will begin discussions on how to spend the nearly $155 million in assistance that will come to the city via the American Rescue Plan. That is a lot of money — $155 million is equivalent to about a 5% boost to the city’s annual revenues over the next four years — but it is not an infinite amount, and the money must be allocated strategically and wisely.
Those funds, which must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, could enable Richmond to make great strides in addressing both the pandemic and the longer-term inequities that adversely impact health and well-being outcomes in the city.
Our organization, Richmond Together, recently released a strategic plan (available at richmondtogether.org) detailing how ARP funds should be strategically allocated among initiatives that address not just the symptoms but the root causes of racial and economic inequality in Richmond. Our research-based plan includes targeted programs in public health, workforce development, youth employment, wealth-building, housing, transportation infrastructure and more. Our recommendations include both increased investments in existing programs that already are making a substantive difference, as well as new high-potential initiatives.
To address the pandemic and long-term public health, we recommend the creation of a Health Equity Fund, to be administered by Richmond City Health District. In the near term, this fund could support enhanced vaccination efforts and other pandemic-related priorities, while in the longer term, it could enable the health district and community partners to tackle deep-seated inequities by undertaking aggressive, proactive efforts to connect residents to health, educational and employment resources.
For example, a coordinated program aimed at assuring that all children from birth to age 5 have access to regular checkups, while their parents have access to resources that would help them keep their children healthy and prepared to learn, would reduce the number of sick days from work that parents would need — and make it a bit easier for Richmond Public Schools to achieve its learning goals for those kids.
Our efforts to overcome the pandemic must be seen in the broader context of the many challenges Richmond is facing, challenges that were identified and documented a decade ago by the Mayor’s Anti-Poverty Commission. Some notable, incremental progress has been made (e.g., a decrease in the poverty rate to 19% in 2019), but it has been fragile at best, and the resources devoted to these issues have been modest relative to the scale of the challenges.
The ARP funds provide Richmond the opportunity and the means to take the leap from incremental progress to transformative breakthroughs needed to tackle both the long-standing challenges of poverty and racial inequity, and fast-arriving crises like climate change. This means taking a strategic approach that is laser-focused on the city’s most urgent needs, informed by both solid data and bold goals.
Richmond may never have a better chance to add heft and muscle to its continuing struggle to create an equitable, forward-looking community. History will not judge leaders (or citizens) kindly if we miss what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to heal and transform our city.
Garrett Sawyer is an executive human relations professional and owner of Sawyer HR Consulting LLC.
Thad Williamson is associate professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond and a former director of the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building.
They both are members of the civic organization Richmond Together. Contact them at: togetherrichmond@gmail.com