Garrett Sawyer and Thad Williamson column: City Council should use the ARP to build community health and wealth in Richmond

Richmond may never have a better chance to add heft and muscle to its continuing struggle to create an equitable, forward-looking community. History will not judge leaders (or citizens) kindly if we miss what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to heal and transform our city.

Garrett Sawyer is an executive human relations professional and owner of Sawyer HR Consulting LLC.

Thad Williamson is associate professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond and a former director of the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building.

They both are members of the civic organization Richmond Together. Contact them at: togetherrichmond@gmail.com