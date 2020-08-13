Gary Wallace column: Congress and Secretary Mnuchin must act on PPP reform

COVID-19 has ravaged the U.S. economy unlike any previous crisis our country has faced. The historic 32.9% gross domestic product contraction during the second quarter of this year illustrates just how dire the situation has been for the business community. That is why the passage of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) earlier this year was welcome news to businesses. PPP provided an essential backstop for employers, which avoided millions of U.S. citizens having to file for unemployment. Whereas the final tally on how many jobs were saved might take years to calculate, I unequivocally can say that PPP has been crucial for many business owners I know.
Despite that fact, and its rocky rollout, PPP carries with it a tremendous burden for many businesses that both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Congress immediately must fix. Congress stipulated that the forgiveness of PPP loans would not be taxable. However, the IRS publicly has stated that even though these loans are forgivable if used for payroll, health insurance, retirement contributions, rent and other approved expenses, those expenses won’t be deductible in businesses’ 2020 tax filings. In other words, business owners will have to treat their PPP loans — even though they are forgivable if appropriately used — as taxable income. That will result in huge tax liabilities for business owners, which could be devastating.
As someone who has guided private companies through their financial decision-making processes for more than 30 years, I can assure you that businesses tirelessly work to provide their employees with competitive salaries and benefits. Not only does this help attract and retain employees, it also benefits the business when it comes to paying taxes. Due to the way the IRS has interpreted the PPP forgiveness, the business community will face significant cash flow constraints at tax time and will be penalized for using the funds as Congress intended — i.e., maintaining the economy.
For example, if a business owner in Richmond took a $75,000 PPP loan and spent the entire proceeds on paying his or her employees while restaurants were closed, and received the appropriate forgiveness, that business would be taxed on that full amount of $75,000. That was not the intent of Congress, and it is not fair nor is it right.
As Congress and the Trump administration debate a possible new stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19’s continued devastation on the country, they must include PPP reform in any legislation. The National Federation of Independent Business, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Associated General Contractors of America and other large trade organizations already have sounded the alarm that small- and mid-sized business owners could face a crushing tax burden in 2021, which might result in declarations of bankruptcy or worse.
Fortunately, several members of the Senate Finance Committee, including Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, have expressed their support for PPP reform. Traction also is gaining in the House of Representatives to allow the deductibility of approved expenses. However, disagreement on other key issues such as unemployment insurance, the eviction moratorium and others have delayed the passage of any legislation.
The business community cannot wait any longer. Once business owners receive the forgiveness acknowledgement, as things stand, they will need to make considerations on their next quarterly tax payments, if Congress does not come to a bipartisan agreement regarding the treatment of PPP forgiveness. Given that many businesses have lost an enormous percentage of their annual revenues due to the pandemic, those business owners might not have the cash readily available to do that.
COVID-19 has had a profound impact on all of us. It has upended our lives, forced millions of people into financial desperation and killed more than 166,000 fellow Americans. We need to do everything in our power to stop this virus so that we can get back to some sense of normalcy. One small piece of that equation is for Congress and the administration to do the right thing by allowing the deductibility of qualified PPP expenses. Our business community is going to be one of the most important leaders in helping us out of this crisis. We cannot turn our back now.
Gary Wallace, CPA, is managing partner at Glen Allen-based Keiter. Contact him at: gwallace@keitercpa.comt