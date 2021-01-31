Gary Wallace column: General Assembly will stifle business if it does not pass conformity legislation

Not conforming to the federal tax code regarding the business expense deduction alone will mean that small and mid-sized business that received PPP grants could face an additional $340 million to $500 million in taxes over the next two years. Simply put, nonconformity is a tax on businesses trying to survive the pandemic. Businesses that received PPP grants actively were saving jobs and reducing unemployment claims. If you examine Virginia Employment Commission data, there is a direct correlation between a drop in claims and the distribution of PPP grants by financial institutions.

That means more people were able to keep a roof over their heads, pay their bills and provide for their families. Is Virginia really going to penalize the companies that helped keep people employed? If so, businesses will be less likely to participate in programs such as these in the future.

There will be those who argue that the commonwealth needs these additional tax revenues to fund expenses related to education, health care and infrastructure. Those individuals need to ask themselves whether they are looking to profit over a pandemic. Should businesses be penalized for a situation that they did not create — and, in fact, trying to be part of the solution by retaining employees?