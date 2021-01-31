Gary Wallace column: General Assembly will stifle business if it does not pass conformity legislation

There still are underlying challenges to our economy as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that we must face, namely that small and mid-sized businesses continue to struggle due to a slow economy.
That is why it is critical that such businesses be able to retain as much of their earned income as possible. Congress recently assisted by allowing businesses to deduct qualified expenditures related to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. Historically, Virginia generally conformed to the IRS and federal tax rules other than in limited circumstances. However, in recent years, Virginia has not conformed to some provisions of the federal tax code.
Conforming Virginia’s tax law to the federal law with all of the various provisions passed by Congress is critical to supporting Virginia business and the economy. Recent legislation supported by Gov. Ralph Northam (House Bill 1935) and pending before the General Assembly proposes to conform Virginia tax law to federal law but with certain exceptions. These exceptions have the effect of negating many of the benefits of the federal assistance.
One of the most noteworthy of the proposed exceptions is that for Virginia tax purposes, businesses receiving PPP grants that helped them stay open and continue to pay their employees during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be able to deduct the business expenses directly associated with those grants. Such provisions that do not conform to the federal law would hurt businesses by placing an unusually high tax burden on small businesses for taxable year 2020 and result in a compliance nightmare for taxpayers and CPAs alike. This is why the General Assembly must adopt conformity to the federal law but not through HB 1935 as it currently is drafted.
Not conforming to the federal tax code regarding the business expense deduction alone will mean that small and mid-sized business that received PPP grants could face an additional $340 million to $500 million in taxes over the next two years. Simply put, nonconformity is a tax on businesses trying to survive the pandemic. Businesses that received PPP grants actively were saving jobs and reducing unemployment claims. If you examine Virginia Employment Commission data, there is a direct correlation between a drop in claims and the distribution of PPP grants by financial institutions.
That means more people were able to keep a roof over their heads, pay their bills and provide for their families. Is Virginia really going to penalize the companies that helped keep people employed? If so, businesses will be less likely to participate in programs such as these in the future.
There will be those who argue that the commonwealth needs these additional tax revenues to fund expenses related to education, health care and infrastructure. Those individuals need to ask themselves whether they are looking to profit over a pandemic. Should businesses be penalized for a situation that they did not create — and, in fact, trying to be part of the solution by retaining employees?
I honestly can say that the PPP process was not easy for anyone. Businesses took these grants because they were trying to save their employees’ livelihoods — not profit from it. Additionally, I fully expect that many components of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 relief package will be funded, meaning that many of the things that the commonwealth is claiming it needs money for will be funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
COVID-19 has ravaged the U.S. economy unlike any previous crisis our country has faced. We had a historic 32.9% gross domestic product contraction during the second quarter of 2020, which illustrated just how dire the situation was for the business community. The Paycheck Protection Program stopped the hemorrhaging and acted as a backstop for employers, which avoided millions of U.S. citizens having to file for unemployment.
That is why it is so important that we not penalize businesses in the commonwealth by deconforming to the federal tax breaks relating to the PPP. The General Assembly must pass legislation conforming to the Internal Revenue Code, but not with the exceptions proposed in HB 1935 as currently drafted.
Gary Wallace, CPA, is managing partner at Glen Allen-based Keiter. Contact him at: gwallace@keitercpa.com