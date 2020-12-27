George Barker and Myechia Minter-Jordan column: Virginia just took a major step to end health care inequities. Did you notice?

● Latino adults are 52% more likely than white adults to report having difficulty doing their job due to poor oral health.

● Nearly 4 in 10 Black and Latino adults reside in the 14 states (including Virginia, before this policy change) where Medicaid’s adult dental benefits cover no services or emergency-only care.

● Children ages 1 to 5 who live in tribal communities have the highest decay rates compared to any other group of children in America, and preschool-aged Native American children have four times more cases of untreated tooth decay than white children.

As a country, we are waking up daily to the unacceptable and completely avoidable loss of Black life. We know some of their names, like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. But many more we sadly only know as numbers and statistics, reported as part of the daily coronavirus public health updates.

What they have in common is their cause of death: systemic racism.

The COVID-19 crisis has laid bare health care inequities that existed in Virginia and across the country well before the pandemic. We know this not only from the powerful experiences of Black, Latino and Native people; we know it because we can see it in the data.