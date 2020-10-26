George H. “Skip” Roberts Jr. column: William & Mary: A time to lead

It was not that long ago — well, maybe given my age of 74, it was a long time ago — when W&M put a good football team on the field at a fraction of its current staffing. To do that today certainly would be detrimental to their competitiveness, which is not acceptable.

However, if an entire conference or consortium of colleges would move in the same direction, everyone would stay on the same playing field. Even with a pared-down program, I believe the wonderful fall days in Cary Stadium still will be filled with loyal alumni and students enjoying football and tailgating.

Parents would applaud W&M’s serious effort at reining in the ever-increasing costs of attending this great school while still attracting great students and maintaining high levels of alumni financial support.

Can the W&Ms of the world continue their current model indefinitely? Obviously, W&M has concluded it cannot and the high costs of college today give even more impetus to rein in these unsustainable athletic expenses.

I simply suggest: Each school trying to do this on its own will not control the explosion in these costs and will shut down athletic programs that are more consistent with the true role of college athletics at such prestigious schools as W&M.