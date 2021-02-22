George Skelton column: George Skelton: Take it from me: The longer kids are out of classrooms, the more they'll suffer academically

Does any of this seem familiar, parents?

My academic abilities declined. Why? Not sure. Lack of personal contact with other kids and classroom teachers? No peer competition? Maybe I forgot how to study.

What’s indisputable is that previously, I always had gotten top grades — mostly A’s with a few B’s in junior high, and excellent marks in elementary school. But after re-entering high school as a sophomore, I mostly became a B and C student. And that’s the way it stayed through college, except for courses I really cared about, such as journalism.

So, parents be forewarned: Many kids scholastically will slip. Not all, but too many. Your fears might become reality.

COVID-19 was a bad break, a severe case of an unavoidable, unexpected setback in our lives.

But many politicians made the pandemic worse than it had to be, starting with the lying former President Donald Trump, who initially told us that the highly contagious disease was a hoax while all along knowing better. The White House failed to fight the virus as robustly as was needed to protect the country.

Still, that doesn’t excuse state and local politicians, including union leaders. Many should be ashamed for keeping public schools shuttered this long, now nearly a year.