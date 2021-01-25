Gerron Scott and Ash Taylor-Beierl column: Legalized marijuana would generate money for HBCUs

By Gerron Scott and Ash Taylor-Beierl
This past month, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced gifts of $30 million to Virginia State University (VSU) and $40 million to Norfolk State University (NSU), two historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the commonwealth.
These generous gifts will help the HBCUs address some of their immediate needs on campus and greatly are appreciated. But they do not solve the funding problems endemic to HBCUs in Virginia.
Virginia equitably funds its public institutions of higher education, contributing 25% on average toward institutional revenue. Public institutions rely on student tuition and fees to make up the difference, which allows them to invest in their own infrastructure and programs.
But HBCUs have struggled with stalling and declining enrollment over the years due to decades of disenfranchisement and policy decisions. Both VSU and NSU have operational budgets of approximately $200 million per year, which puts Scott’s gifts in perspective.
We already have seen one major casualty. Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville closed its doors in 2013. Saint Paul’s College suffered from not being able to attract qualified faculty, not being able to retain its student population of primarily first-generation students and not being able to attract regular alumni donations and gifts.
The financial instability eventually led to Saint Paul’s being stripped of its accreditation and shutting its doors after 125 years of operation.
If we are not careful, other HBCUs could follow a similar deadly path. This past summer, we saw VSU struggle with a 10% drop in enrollment and a potential operating deficit of $26 million. Scott’s contribution helps alleviate that pain.
But once that money is spent, it is gone, leaving VSU and other HBCUs with a few bandages and little to protect themselves for future enrollment declines, and almost nothing to help them attract and retain qualified faculty and staff.
To support HBCUs, which have acted as pillars for Black communities, the General Assembly should consider dedicating additional funds to their operational budgets. Conversations about the legalization and regulation of marijuana sales could include models of supporting these institutions.
The legalization of marijuana potentially could have a great impact on higher education budgets across Virginia. In Colorado, which legalized marijuana in 2014, the tax revenue from marijuana sales has been much higher than forecast.
As of this past August, that state generated close to $1.5 billion in tax revenue. The bulk of that revenue goes to social services programs. Around 20% goes to supporting K-12 and higher education, with 16.4% allocated to K-12 and 3.5% going to higher education.
Some cities in Colorado have used their local tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund scholarships for low-income and minority students. Cities in Virginia could create similar scholarships for their students.
At the state level, Virginia could use the revenue to help make tuition free or reduced at the state’s two public HBCUs. Since financial barriers are the main reason students cite when they choose not to complete their degrees, this injection of marijuana tax revenue could grant the institutions additional funds to support student enrollment and faculty retention.
Putting marijuana tax revenue into K-12 will have a trickle-down effect on higher education, as students and their families would have better access to resources that would prepare them for success before they get to college.
The legalization of marijuana also could impact the cost of the justice system, shifting money from an overcrowded jail system. According to a report by the Justice Policy Institute published in 2013, marijuana possession arrests in Virginia accounted for more than 60% of all drug arrests. The cost of all of these arrests and court proceedings exceeded $94 million. That is a large sum of money that can be shifted to other areas in need of funding.
A history of racist policies, including the war on drugs, has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color, and the guise of equitable funding does not address the disadvantage HBCUs face in Virginia.
We cannot rely on the kindness of philanthropists to save some of our state’s oldest institutions. A fiscal policy that uses the sale of marijuana to support communities of color instead of penalizing them is a form of poetic and practical antiracist justice.
Therefore, it is imperative that Virginia policymakers adopt an antiracist mindset and consider using the tax revenue to right some wrongs, and support the health and long-term stability of Virginia’s HBCUs.
Gerron Scott and Ash Taylor-Beierl are doctoral students in Virginia Commonwealth University’s educational leadership, policy and justice program.
Scott serves as an academic adviser in the College of Humanities and Sciences. Contact him at: grscott2@vcu.edu
Taylor-Beierl serves as a career adviser in the Division of Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Success. Contact her at: tayloram8@vcu.edu