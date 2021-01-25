Gerron Scott and Ash Taylor-Beierl column: Legalized marijuana would generate money for HBCUs

We cannot rely on the kindness of philanthropists to save some of our state’s oldest institutions. A fiscal policy that uses the sale of marijuana to support communities of color instead of penalizing them is a form of poetic and practical antiracist justice.

Therefore, it is imperative that Virginia policymakers adopt an antiracist mindset and consider using the tax revenue to right some wrongs, and support the health and long-term stability of Virginia’s HBCUs.

Gerron Scott and Ash Taylor-Beierl are doctoral students in Virginia Commonwealth University’s educational leadership, policy and justice program.

Scott serves as an academic adviser in the College of Humanities and Sciences. Contact him at: grscott2@vcu.edu

Taylor-Beierl serves as a career adviser in the Division of Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Success. Contact her at: tayloram8@vcu.edu