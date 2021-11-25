Ghazala F. Hashmi column: Mountain Valley Pipeline is unjust and our state board must deny new permits

I have had the honor of serving in the Virginia Senate since 2020, and issues of environmental justice have been among my top priorities. In the past two years, we codified that it is the “policy of the commonwealth to promote environmental justice and ensure that it is carried out throughout the commonwealth.”
We also established the definition of environmental justice in Virginia as the “fair treatment and meaningful involvement of every person, regardless of race, color, national origin, income, faith or disability, regarding the development, implementation or enforcement of any environmental law, regulation or policy.”
This full commitment to environmental justice informs my deep concern and strong opposition to the Mountain Valley Pipeline and the Lambert Compressor Station, two projects that will harm our neighbors in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
The 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline project is environmentally unjust and dangerous, as the route rips through culturally significant Indigenous sites and brings a risk of explosion to rural communities. MVP would lock Virginia into climate emissions equal to 19 million vehicles per year — at a time when we must seek cleaner, long-term energy solutions.
For years, Virginians living near the route have raised critical concerns about the pipeline’s harm to water resources in Giles, Craig, Montgomery, Franklin, Roanoke and Pittsylvania counties. Additionally, air quality would be negatively impacted because of the Lambert Compressor Station, proposed to be sited in the majority-African-American Banister District of Pittsylvania County.
MVP must not be given new permissions to pollute. Therefore, both the upcoming water and air permits for Mountain Valley Pipeline must be denied.
Since construction began, Virginia regulators have cited the fracked-gas pipeline for an unprecedented 300-plus violations of water quality. We know that the project’s protection measures have been insufficient and that the sedimentation into Southwest Virginia waterways will have a lasting and permanent impact.
Those violations already have resulted in polluted streams, dried wells and ruined farms. People have lost their livelihoods. Further, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality already has denied the MVP Southgate water permit for the proposed extension that would reach 75 miles into North Carolina.
This history informs the present, and it is why I, along with other legislators, led by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, recently asked that the State Water Control Board deny MVP’s request for a “Water Protection Permit” under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act. Now, we need to ensure that the draft permit that will be considered by the citizen board on Dec. 14 includes MVP’s history of violations and the cumulative impacts of construction. This critical data and analysis is necessary to inform the board’s perspective.
MVP not only harms water quality in the present; it threatens air quality in the future. The project’s proposed Lambert Compressor Station would be placed in an area of Pittsylvania already overburdened by existing fracked-gas infrastructure, including two Transco compressor stations. The new station would emit toxins such as formaldehyde and particulate matter into the air of the surrounding community.
During the open comment period held earlier this year for the permit, members of the public raised significant concerns regarding the Lambert Compressor Station. They cited that environmental justice issues were inadequately addressed, community engagement efforts were lacking and site suitability analysis was insufficient.
These concerns must be taken into consideration. Meaningful engagement with impacted communities is required by the Virginia Environmental Justice Act, and those legal requirements for good governance must be part of any regulatory decision. The Lambert Compressor Station is a risk our Southside Virginia neighbors should not have to face, and the Air Pollution Control Board should deny the permit. Ultimately, this citizen board is being asked to review a permit on Dec. 3 that was inadequately prepared and, alarmingly, could result in a new toxic neighbor.
Moving forward with a project as destructive as the Mountain Valley Pipeline takes our commonwealth in an unsafe, inequitable direction. We have the responsibility as public servants to consider environmental justice; to enforce regulations that protect our air, water and land; and ultimately, to honor our citizens and neighbors. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is environmentally and morally unjust, and its proposed water and air permits must both be denied.
Ghazala F. Hashmi, Ph.D., represents the 10th District in the Virginia Senate. Contact her at: district10@senate.virginia.gov