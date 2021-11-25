Ghazala F. Hashmi column: Mountain Valley Pipeline is unjust and our state board must deny new permits

MVP must not be given new permissions to pollute. Therefore, both the upcoming water and air permits for Mountain Valley Pipeline must be denied.

Since construction began, Virginia regulators have cited the fracked-gas pipeline for an unprecedented 300-plus violations of water quality. We know that the project’s protection measures have been insufficient and that the sedimentation into Southwest Virginia waterways will have a lasting and permanent impact.

Those violations already have resulted in polluted streams, dried wells and ruined farms. People have lost their livelihoods. Further, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality already has denied the MVP Southgate water permit for the proposed extension that would reach 75 miles into North Carolina.

This history informs the present, and it is why I, along with other legislators, led by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, recently asked that the State Water Control Board deny MVP’s request for a “Water Protection Permit” under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act. Now, we need to ensure that the draft permit that will be considered by the citizen board on Dec. 14 includes MVP’s history of violations and the cumulative impacts of construction. This critical data and analysis is necessary to inform the board’s perspective.