Gina Marie Longo column: Musk Twitter debate misses bigger issue for democracy

Twitter has been ablaze with commentary, lamenting and praising Elon Musk's platform purchase. One central conversation is the potential reinstatement of former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, which boasted about 88 million followers.

But the debate about @realDonaldTrump's return to Twitter is only a symptom of a much deeper set of issues brought on by the digital age. A lack of consensus on digital freedom of speech, digital discrimination and Big Tech monopolies affects all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation.

Our social and legal understanding of protected speech under the First Amendment has not progressed as quickly as our collective technological prowess. Social media and the internet facilitate multifaceted and complex social interactions across much of the U.S. population. This is unlike when we had these debates during the advent of television, which puts our society in uncharted social and legal territory, particularly the layperson.

What constitutes protected speech when people are in a virtual space with their digital bodies? The public seems to find it less challenging to discern protected speech in offline spaces.

For example, anyone who took a U.S. History 101 class in junior high school learned that not all speech is protected. I still can hear our teacher, Mrs. Fields, telling us that we could tell the president to his face that we hated his policies without fear of legal retribution, but yelling "fire!" in a crowded movie theater is not protected speech. As a society, we haven't sufficiently grappled with this enough yet to set a social and legal precedent on protected speech in the digital age.

Consequently, we potentially promote a dangerous mix of unprotected speech and strict censorship without this grounding. On one extreme, we have people who believe digital free speech is the ability to post whatever one likes without social consequence. But, posts that call for violence or spread misinformation, particularly from highly influential social media accounts, can potentially manipulate multiple audiences in ways that cause harm offline.

Moreover, the right to publicly post something wildly unpopular or controversial but falls within the purview of the First Amendment means the poster also must shoulder the responsibility of those who vocally disagree with the thought. Social stigma is not new.

On the other extreme, some wish to sanitize speech in digital spaces. A culture of censorship is spilling over into offline arenas through shadow-banning; online outreach of pro-censorship organizations; and relentless contingents of social media users who engage in unabated harassment by hurling hate speech and death threats at the original poster with an unpopular idea. For instance, in 2021, the American Library Association said there was an "unprecedented" number of book challenges.

The uneven enforcement of individual platforms' terms of service (TOS) further complicates the First Amendment debate by fostering digital discrimination. One way to overly simplify the TOS is by likening it to a restaurant's "right to refuse service" sign.

But most often, platforms sanction posts by users with less digital social influence and prestige. Twitter Safety turned a blind eye to some of the more egregious violations of the TOS coming from Trump's Twitter account that would have resulted in a ban for others. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram provided an array of rationales for allowing him to remain, ranging from his "public interest" status to promoting free speech.

Most often, those who are given an ongoing pass on TOS violations have an exuberant amount of digital influence and they usually occupy elite circles with money, power and political clout. And the voices of those very individuals have the potential to inflict the most damage, if they desire, due to their wide-reaching influence.

The rest of us must play nice or face the consequences. This form of digital discrimination marginalizes everyday voices, especially those in the minority group or opinion.

Big Tech monopolies further compound the problem. Whether you love or hate Trump, you should be disturbed that one person ultimately decided when to de-platform him.

Given the uneven enforcement of ToS, we know digital and human moderators, or the board of directors do not make those decisions. Instead, individuals like Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and now Musk make these calls.

Such monopolies give an exclusive group of billionaires de facto power to dictate what free speech is. While some might cheer Musk for his free speech absolutism, we must recognize that people with enough money to equal Botswana's gross domestic product can buy a central vein of global social communication and impose their will upon it.

And the next person might not have values that align with those fans. The sword cuts both ways and is harmful to all who embrace U.S. democracy.