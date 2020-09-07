Glen Sturtevant column: Cover COVID-19 vaccination recipients with adverse reactions

This program also allows for claimants to be represented by an attorney, but their monetary award does not go to pay the lawyers. Instead, attorneys are paid out of the compensation fund after a claim is resolved, preserving the entire monetary award for the claimant.

Again, as mentioned, vaccines are extraordinarily safe and effective. But as with any medication, there can be rare side effects and sometimes adverse reactions in a very small percentage of the population.

This is why out of the billions of vaccinations given in the U.S. over the 32-year life of this program, only about 23,000 claims have been filed. But for that small percentage of adverse reactions, the compensation from the program has been life-saving and life-changing, covering future medical bills and expenses, and lost wages.

It will be important for lawmakers and federal agencies to closely watch the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines once approved. Chances are there will be a small, albeit meaningful, number of recipients who have adverse reactions.

Under the current scheme, the options for those individuals are limited to the countermeasures program, and this is in reality no remedy at all.

Whether through legislative or executive action, COVID-19 vaccines should be placed within the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program so that recipients of these vaccines are adequately covered from rare adverse events.