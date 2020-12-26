Glenn DuBois column: G3 is a win-win solution for struggling families and businesses

Countless Virginia families are facing challenges that were unforeseeable a year ago. Virginia businesses are hurting, too. While smaller companies fight to survive COVID-19 complications, medium and large firms desperately seek employees with the skills they need for the high-demand jobs now available.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget amendments include a measure that could help both those families and businesses.
The governor’s proposal is called G3, which stands for “Get skills. Get a job. Give back.”
G3 invests in community college degree programs specifically designed to meet the high-demand needs of Virginia businesses and make those programs low- or no-cost to qualifying students. G3 programs are designed in stackable segments that help individuals quickly earn the skills needed to begin new careers and work while learning additional skills leading to a college degree and career advancement opportunities.
Helping Virginia families
The pandemic has both illuminated and worsened the financial and career challenges facing families throughout Virginia, who have seen their hours reduced and their jobs eliminated. Many reached out to community colleges, seeking assistance.
Some were responding to grant opportunities made available at the end of the year. We awarded grants to more than 5,000 students in a six-week window. That was challenging work made more difficult by the narrow eligibility restrictions that governed those federally funded grants.
However, the circumstances facing many of those people are sobering and their desperation is palpable. As we continue to work with those students to find other resources and ways to help them move forward, their stories remind us of the reality behind sterile spreadsheets of unemployment numbers:
“Even with strict budgeting, money is tight. I donate plasma when I can, and I work as many hours permitted while balancing school and family,” said one student inquiry.
“Being a restaurant industry employee for nearly 20 years, it’s difficult to find employment even with the network of people I have,” said another.
“I am caring for my father now that he is legally blind and desperately need to have a more stable life,” offered a third.
In most cases, these individuals lack the time to wait and see if their jobs — and in some cases, their industry — will return after the pandemic. The families they support and the unpaid bills that are stacking up require them to quickly find a way forward.
Helping Virginia business
Meanwhile, Virginia’s employers say they cannot find people qualified for the jobs they have open right now. Industry groups want to know what can be done to expedite what they call talent development, and their concerns predate the pandemic. In fact, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, in its Blueprint Virginia 2025 plan, says talent development is the top concern of business leaders from across Virginia who need people with the right skills and credentials.
Virginia’s Community Colleges combine to offer nearly 4,000 programs directly leading to Virginia’s workforce. That includes careers in health care; information technology; education; logistics and transportation; welding and manufacturing; and skilled trades. It is not difficult to see how each of those categories include many of the essential workers who have held our communities together despite the pandemic.
Helping more people afford our community college programs — and quickly obtain the skills that qualify them for these in-demand jobs — would be a game changer for so many families, and it would make our businesses more competitive in the global market. That’s exactly what G3 does.
As we all prepare for next year’s unique General Assembly session, I look forward to working with lawmakers from both parties and from across Virginia to help earn their support for what can be a true win-win for our commonwealth and a vital tool to recovering from this terrible pandemic.
Glenn DuBois is the chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, a position he has held since 2001. Contact him at: (804) 819-4902 or gdubois@vccs.edu