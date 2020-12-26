Glenn DuBois column: G3 is a win-win solution for struggling families and businesses

However, the circumstances facing many of those people are sobering and their desperation is palpable. As we continue to work with those students to find other resources and ways to help them move forward, their stories remind us of the reality behind sterile spreadsheets of unemployment numbers:

“Even with strict budgeting, money is tight. I donate plasma when I can, and I work as many hours permitted while balancing school and family,” said one student inquiry.

“Being a restaurant industry employee for nearly 20 years, it’s difficult to find employment even with the network of people I have,” said another.

“I am caring for my father now that he is legally blind and desperately need to have a more stable life,” offered a third.

In most cases, these individuals lack the time to wait and see if their jobs — and in some cases, their industry — will return after the pandemic. The families they support and the unpaid bills that are stacking up require them to quickly find a way forward.

Helping Virginia business