Glenn DuBois column: The future I see for Virginia's Community Colleges

Virginia’s Community Colleges have awarded more than 665,000 life-changing credentials during my time as chancellor. Their impact is everywhere: the historically low unemployment rate recently trumpeted by the Youngkin administration; national media reports describing VCCS workforce development training as a “premier model”; and yet another accolade declaring Virginia’s business climate America’s best. As of 2020, more than 1 million people educated at our colleges worked for more than 35,000 Virginia businesses, earning almost $36 billion in wages.

As I approach the final commencement season before my summer retirement, I think a lot about the individuals, families and businesses that have been elevated by those credentials — and what community colleges need to do to remain relevant moving forward. I offer three broad suggestions.

Focus on adult learners

First, community colleges need to focus on the needs of adult learners. They are the future of the institutions. In fact, we already are seeing that in our programs.

The average age of students in our traditional, transfer-oriented academic programs is 26 years old. The students in our FastForward short-term credential training programs are a decade older, averaging 36 years of age.

Given America’s declining birthrate, those ages will increase, and we gain nothing by competing with universities for that shrinking pool of 18- to 24-year-old traditional learners. Those institutions have residence hall beds to fill and meal plans to sell. They will adjust their admissions criteria in ways appropriate to meet their institutional needs.

The older adults we serve will not be part of that mix. They often are parents, working a job (or two) while attending classes, and they have bills to pay right now.

They cannot afford to think in terms of semesters and years. They need programs they can complete in just a few weeks or a few months. Most importantly, they need those opportunities to immediately connect them to a good, high-demand job that offers family-supporting wages and benefits.

Prioritize workforce development

Throughout my career, our institutions have balanced two missions: university transfer and workforce development. For much of that time, transfer was king.

When I arrived in 2001, I spent the beginning of my career signing groundbreaking statewide guaranteed transfer agreements with public and private universities across Virginia. More than a quarter-million students have transferred from our colleges to universities during my tenure.

Today, we hold those agreements with more than three dozen universities. In fact, your nearby community college is the only way to absolutely ensure that you can get into Virginia’s most elite universities. Just begin with us, take the right courses and earn high enough grades. Completing your associate degree guarantees your university acceptance.

However, the world has gotten only more technical since 2001. Much like our personal transitions from pagers to flip phones to BlackBerrys to smartphones, the infusion of technology into every industry has made short-term training programs essential to success — sometimes even for those who hold a bachelor’s degree.

Though we have a legacy of thinking transfer first when it comes to campus planning, it is time to place workforce development first. FastForward already is our fastest-growing offering. Those short-term, high-quality programs better fit the needs of adult learners and the businesses that want to hire them.

Fix Virginia’s outdated funding model

That brings me to my final suggestion: Now is the time to update Virginia’s antiquated higher education funding model. As it stands today, Virginia’s Base Adequacy Formula fails to compensate our colleges for students in short-term credential programs and lacks any mechanism to help our colleges start up and sustain costly new training pathways. Elected officials we work with often are surprised to learn about these omissions in the model.

Virginia should move from what I consider to be a cost-recovery model to a more strategic, forward-looking model that supports our college leaders as they respond to community training needs.

I began this guest column by reciting the number of life-changing credentials earned during my tenure and I will conclude by pointing out who earned them. Since 2001, the number of Black students who have graduated annually from our community colleges has doubled, the number of Asian graduates has tripled and the number of Latino graduates has increased by a factor of eight.

Our community colleges made an increasingly diverse Virginia stronger and more educated, and I am excited to see what the future holds for these dynamic institutions.