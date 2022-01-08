Glenn Marshall column: Answering the need for a new educational paradigm for all students

For far too long, employers have complained that the education system is not producing the skilled, career-ready graduates needed to meet the challenges of today’s workforce economy. Currently, the Manufacturing Institute reports having nearly 900,000 open jobs in manufacturing — a record for the industry.

Education has been trapped in an academic paradigm that everyone needs to go to college and get a degree. Unfortunately, this has made mainstream K-12 and higher education increasingly irrelevant to blue-collar opportunities, trade jobs and the growing area of new-collar work. The old paradigm emphasizes intellectual knowledge; the new paradigm emphasizes expertise and skills.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has crunched the numbers, estimating the economy has created millions of job openings over the last decade, and less than a third require college degrees. Among recent high school graduates ages 16 to 24, college enrollment rates for men and women were 59.3% and 66.2%, respectively.