Glenwood Burley column: Invest in Richmond's finest to renew their spirits

Decades ago, members of the Richmond Bureau of Police were proclaimed by the citizens of metropolitan Richmond as “Richmond’s Finest.” We proudly embraced this claim of public respect. With less than half the manpower of today, there never was a shortage of officers for street coverage.
Richmond, like many cities across America, participated in upgrading the standards of police officers, paying incentives to attend college and major in criminal justice. A national trend in the 1960s provided an opportunity for law enforcement to become professionalized, providing enhanced standards for training and equipment.
Former Richmond Police Chief Col. Frank Duling is considered the cornerstone who helped build the legacy Richmond once had. He served 45 years as a city police officer — 22 as chief of police (1967 to 1989).
Duling was not educated but was tactful and brilliant. He chose to select and promote excellent candidates to compliment his discipline and expectations of his officers to be the “finest.” There was zero tolerance for tardiness. Officers clearly knew and understood all rules and regulations regarding code of conduct and policy. When rules were violated, suspension without pay or termination was swift. A signal that you’d screwed up was being “grounded” six months on a walking beat.
The criminal demeanor of Richmond was far different decades ago. There were no gangs. It was rare to encounter an individual with a firearm. Most homicides were domestic by physical assault, stabbing or straight razor slashing. “Police brutality” was a phrase that didn’t exist. Policing was more directly connected to the communities then. Thus another brick in the wall toward community relations and being the finest. Switching from the tan uniform to dark blue in 1984 was a milestone surge of extraordinary pride.
Col. Jerry Oliver took command as Richmond police chief in 1995. A newcomer to the city after being chief in Pasadena, California, he immediately began weeding out deadwood in the bureau. Oliver focused on efficiency, upgrades and a continued legacy of excellence. His dominance to speak his mind and proclaim the need for expansion was respected and monies were allocated. Four new police precincts were built in strategic locations. During this expansion era came the name change from Bureau of Police to Police Department. Duling and Oliver were as equally different as they were the same. But most striking, they each — in their own way — ran the police department.
The revolving door of police chiefs, arriving from afar, created a culture among the rank-and-file officers of feeling like stepchildren of uncertainty. Since the summer of 2020, there is evidence of shattered morale, despair and numerous departures. They also feel like stepchildren of scorn, politics and criticism. Their consensus is a belief that Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond City Council and the general public do not support or appreciate their service to duty. This is clearly evident by the overall public silence from elected leaders. It’s also evident by major differences in starting salaries, compared to those of adjacent jurisdictions and the Virginia State Police.
Consider Alfred Durham — who, in my assessment, was the best police chief Richmond ever had. So, why is he gone? Richmond didn’t support him. Durham was a true leader of confidence — the most active, dedicated and engaged, and the public let him go. Our 2021 homicide count neared triple digits, with more than 100 police vacancies and few patrol cruisers visible. This town is frozen in silence.
Standards and background investigations of applicants are less stringent. Character and caliber, once paramount, are less so. There are officers on our streets today who are not capable of having a casual conversation with a retired officer, or with the public. That’s unacceptable.
Stoney’s Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety advocated for patrol officers to carry official business cards. Cards were promptly printed. Recently, boxes full of new cards were stacked in a precinct waiting for distribution. These cards, a symbol of public relations, ambassadorship and quality policing, are worthless. Officers whose names are printed on them have quit.
Citizens of Richmond must realize and actually care about how important morale, pride and devotion are to police services. They must understand that supporting our police officers across the ranks is an investment in their home, community and personal safety. The quality of life in different communities in Richmond, regardless of the crime factor, is equally significant to establishing a safe, viable city. You cannot sustain this with a poorly staffed police department.
I assure you when morale is low, attitude among many is negative. It quickly breeds opportunity for apathy, neglect and corruption. Our city becomes compromised — and the criminal element prevails.
The general public is overdue in stepping up and making a community investment to support our men and women in blue. Poor salary and lack of support are two debilitating factors that have broken the spirits of our officers. Sadly, no longer are they “Richmond’s finest.” That hurts me.
Glenwood Burley is a retired Richmond police officer, leading the city’s police memorial relocation project. Contact him at: hawkcode587@gmail.com