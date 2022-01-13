Glenwood Burley column: Invest in Richmond's finest to renew their spirits

The criminal demeanor of Richmond was far different decades ago. There were no gangs. It was rare to encounter an individual with a firearm. Most homicides were domestic by physical assault, stabbing or straight razor slashing. “Police brutality” was a phrase that didn’t exist. Policing was more directly connected to the communities then. Thus another brick in the wall toward community relations and being the finest. Switching from the tan uniform to dark blue in 1984 was a milestone surge of extraordinary pride.

Col. Jerry Oliver took command as Richmond police chief in 1995. A newcomer to the city after being chief in Pasadena, California, he immediately began weeding out deadwood in the bureau. Oliver focused on efficiency, upgrades and a continued legacy of excellence. His dominance to speak his mind and proclaim the need for expansion was respected and monies were allocated. Four new police precincts were built in strategic locations. During this expansion era came the name change from Bureau of Police to Police Department. Duling and Oliver were as equally different as they were the same. But most striking, they each — in their own way — ran the police department.