Gonzalo Bearman and Rebecca Vokes column: COVID-19, infection prevention and public health: Maintaining present and future preparedness

This includes staffing of key personnel, alignment of organizations, standardization of processes and provision of resources. Sustained public funding is not guaranteed and can change with leaders’ priorities.

Without resources, the U.S. health care system will struggle to institutionalize and execute emergency response programs. State and national leaders must continue to prioritize investments in emergency preparedness.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a potent reminder that the public’s safety, like national defense, is best optimized under a coordinated, funded framework.

Gonzalo Bearman, M.D., is an infectious diseases specialist, professor of medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University and director of the VCU Healthcare Infection Prevention Program. Contact him at: gonzalo.bearman@vcuhealth.org

Rebecca Vokes is associate administrator for the Divisions of Nephrology and Infectious Diseases at VCU Health System. Contact her at: rebecca.vokes@vcuhealth.org