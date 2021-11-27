Gonzalo Bearman, Michelle Doll and Richard P. Wenzel column: From pandemic to endemic and what to expect in the coming months

Employer-mandated COVID policies effectively increase adult vaccination coverage and should be accelerated as broadly as feasible. Booster shots now are available for all adults and should be strongly encouraged by health authorities, especially for the most vulnerable. For unvaccinated individuals, negative COVID tests may be required as a public health safety measure for large gatherings and events, and for commercial airline, rail or bus travel, especially as case counts rise.

It is unreasonable to expect an eradication of COVID. Levels of immunity likely greater than 85% of the population are required to minimize community transmission and make it an endemic disease — one that is consistently present at lower levels, much like influenza or other respiratory viruses. If we do not reach herd immunity, wearing masks indoors and some social distancing will be a part of our new normal.

Many unanswered questions remain, such as the duration of natural or vaccine-acquired COVID immunity, along with the frequency of necessary revaccination. New strains of COVID may appear, particularly from geographic areas with low vaccination and high community transmission. These epidemiologic issues and evolving challenges will clarify with time.

As the second year of the COVID pandemic draws to a close, there is reason for optimism. In addition to highly effective vaccines, we now have two oral medications to effectively treat early COVID infection. However, strong public health messaging on mask use, social distancing and vaccination are urgently required to minimize the winter case surge and facilitate the transition from COVID pandemic to endemic.