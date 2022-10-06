Got enough to worry about? Think again

Do reports of warfare, climate change and inflation weigh you down?

As a professor, I teach about another group of worries that are possibly more immediate, more dangerous and more difficult to fix. These are the day-to-day reports about the dangers of information technology in our lives. Occasionally, they make the front pages when something really awful happens.

Here are some examples:

An easily accessible technology called deep fake can routinely take a video of a loved one and substitute it into an existing pornographic clip.

The fragility of the power grid is well known — a recent “60 Minutes” episode described the difficulty of protecting over 50,000 U.S. electrical substations and 6,000 power plants from physical or software sabotage.

There’s a whole series of crimes that have to do with using relatively routine technology to damage a person’s reputation. One, a cyberbullying coercion technique called "sextortion," threatens to reveal a person’s sexual history until provided with personal sexual images or other favors.

Facial recognition, a mainstream Artificial Intelligence application that’s everywhere, has serious flaws when the subject is a nonwhite person.

United States and many other countries continue to improve drone-based weapon systems on land sea and air. Some of these can kill and destroy by following preprogrammed AI decision processes, without human intervention. Called Lethal Autonomous Weapon System, they are currently in the U.S. arsenal. Incidentally, in the 2020 victory of Azerbaijan over Armenia in a territorial dispute, weaponized Turkish drones were a significant factor.

Dozens of schools, hospitals, churches, businesses and personal accounts have been attacked by ransomware, which effectively shuts down all services until a fee – sometimes in the millions of dollars -- is paid. The most recent one? The Los Angeles school system, the nation’s second-largest, a few weeks ago.

Professor Nick Bostrom of Oxford has gained notice for his take on the problem, which he calls the “Vulnerable World Hypothesis”. He likens it to an urn which holds white balls for good outcomes and black balls for bad ones. In times when international nuclear war threats have loomed, so far the white ball has been drawn and the danger averted. How does the world avoid the emergence of a black ball? Bostrom believes that the only solution is drastically increased surveillance worldwide plus a supra-government organization capable of intervening when a significant threat emerges. Interestingly, Elon Musk holds a similar view, referring to the potential threat of superintelligent AI as “summoning the demons”.

What can be done? Laws have been passed but enforcement is difficult. And there is plenty of pushback. This month Congress will be trying once again to push federal agencies toward wider dissemination of electric grid incidents of sabotage or intrusion. There is no federal agency specifically designated to manage this. The United Nations recently considered a resolution to prohibit killer robots but took no action even though 30 countries already support it. Why? Because many, including the United States, believe that such weapons are crucial in the battlefield, where AI might make a better decision than a human with limited data.