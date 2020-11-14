Grant T. Harris column: My VMI — Moving forward together

Upon graduating and finding my own footing in the world, I believed it was best to give back to the place that had instilled so much in me: namely, commitment to a common goal, honor above all else and duty to others. These principles were sharpened within me without regard to Confederate homage and/or recognition of statues of men who at one time oppressed my ancestors.

I was aware of these symbols from the time I set foot on post. However, after recounting my own experiences both pleasant and otherwise, I do not recall a significant instance of racism and/or discrimination directed toward me, to my teammates or to anyone else for that matter. Alas, this only was my experience and does not discount the very real and life-altering experiences of cadets before and/or after me.

Does racism exist in the world and in our country? Undoubtedly. Does racism exist at VMI? Most likely. It also is undoubted that racism in any form is abhorrent and that the many leaders serving VMI on the front lines and those who support them feel the same. They will mount the charge against this ethereal enemy the same they would a physical one, both foreign and domestic, who attempts to degrade and destroy the moral values that VMI was founded upon and still holds as its foundation.