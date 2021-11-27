Guadalupe Ramirez column: For small businesses in Richmond and beyond, Facebook is no ally

Facebook recently announced its quarterly financial earnings, reporting $9.19 billion profit on $29.01 billion in revenue. On a call to announce its performance, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg referred 10 times to the importance of Facebook’s services “to grow your small business.”

Facebook wants lawmakers and the public to think its services are vital to Main Streets across America, and it spends tens of millions of dollars on advertising and lobbying efforts to paint that picture. But the truth is, Big Tech companies like Facebook exploit and mistreat small businesses. As a store owner in Richmond, my business experiences this firsthand.

I started a fair-trade craft store 27 years ago, and we have helped hundreds of ethical artisans across the world sell their crafts, jewelry and clothing to conscious consumers locally and online. We take pride in sourcing goods from underserved and overlooked communities, and communicating our mission to the Richmond community is at the core of our marketing.