H. Graham Woodlief column: Memories of the First Thanksgiving

As a young man, I often received correspondence from Dr. Fred Woodlief, a dentist on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond. He was involved in the Woodlief Family Association and made me aware that an ancestor of ours, Captain John Woodlief, led an expedition to the New World in 1619 and held the first English Thanksgiving in America on Dec. 4 of that year.

This historic Thanksgiving service was held on Virginia soil at what now is Berkeley Plantation, in Charles City County, along the James River. In his book “The Great Plantation,” Clifford Dowdy stated “when the ship arrived, they rowed ashore, placed their possessions on the hard ground, surveyed the woods surrounding them, listened in complete silence and gave a prayer of Thanksgiving.” As instructed by the Berkeley Company in England, they were told to give this prayer and to do so annually and perpetually.

In 1931, Lyon Tyler, president of the College of William & Mary and son of former President John Tyler, discovered papers that chronicled Captain Woodlief’s voyage to the New World, including the proclamation that ordered the settlers to give thanks upon their safe arrival to Virginia. (These documents, known as the Nibley papers, today reside in the New York Public Library.)