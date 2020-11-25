H. Graham Woodlief column: Reflections on the first Thanksgiving

After the long voyage across the ocean, they entered the Chesapeake Bay and sailed up the James River. The ship arrived at the Berkeley Hundred site on Dec. 4, 1619. As instructed by the Berkeley Company when they landed, Captain Woodliffe opened a list of 10 commands he had been given. The very first instruction was that they say the following prayer when they landed. They prayed:

“Wee ordain that the day of our ship’s arrival at the place assigned for plantacon in the land of Virginia shall be yearly and perpetually keept holy as a day of Thanksgiving to Almighty God.”

The first “official” English Thanksgiving in America just had occurred, one year and 17 days before the Pilgrims landed in Massachusetts. They gave thanks for several more years until the settlement was destroyed in 1622.

This historic event was recognized by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, by President George W. Bush at Berkeley Plantation and by legislators throughout Virginia. The late Gov. Gerald Baliles said in a 2007 speech at Berkeley, “Let us not allow Virginia’s First Thanksgiving to languish in the mists of time. It could, should and ought to be the gift of history that never stops giving.”