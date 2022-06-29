Hana Hausnerova and Laura Dobbs column: What the end of Virginia’s eviction moratorium means for tenants

Even as local advocates and concerned citizens do their best to prepare, Virginians are seeing the phrase "eviction tsunami" tossed around as a very real outcome when the commonwealth’s eviction moratorium ends on June 30.

Although work and life seem to be returning to "normal," the economic reality for many Virginians is different from what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prolonged inflation and record-high rent prices are severely straining people’s budgets, and expiring pandemic-era housing protections are more important than ever.

According to Legal Services Corporation, in the year leading up to the pandemic (from March 1, 2019 to March 1, 2020), there were 154,895 eviction filings across the commonwealth. Yet over a two-year period, from March 1, 2020 to June 12, 2022, that number dropped by more than 43,000 evictions — a direct result of state and federal moratoriums put in place to make sure people could stay in their homes.

Virginia’s statewide protections already are disappearing and will be gone as of June 30. Through the pandemic, protections have prevented landlords from evicting tenants for unpaid rent until they gave tenants information about the Virginia Rent Relief Program, applied for rental assistance on the tenant’s behalf, and waited 45 days for the rental assistance application to be approved.

Nationally, the Biden administration announced a new plan to address the housing crisis. But unfortunately, this will not provide an immediate remedy for the lack of tenant protections ending in states like Virginia.

Richmond, in particular, has gained a national reputation for having one of the worst eviction crises in the country. In 2016, the Eviction Lab at Princeton University ranked the "Top Evicting Large Cities in the United States," and it put the city at No. 2 in the nation with an eviction rate of 11.44%. More than that, Virginia was home to five of the top 10 cities on that list.

Community leaders and organizers need a contingency plan to help tenants who could find themselves in a housing crisis in just a few short days. Public interest lawyers, like those with the Virginia Poverty Law Center or Equal Justice Works fellows working at organizations across the commonwealth, will be stepping in to provide the necessary line of defense for these Virginians.

Legal aid attorneys provide critical resources for folks who might not be able to afford representation on their own. They also help ensure that protections are enforced.

In fact, the RVA Eviction Lab found that, in 2020, hearings where a tenant attorney was present were more likely to have a favorable outcome. There even was a 30% reduction in judgments for plaintiffs when tenants had representation.

On the ground, attorneys also provide real-world, critical feedback for advocates, helping to make sure policies are crafted to better meet the needs of their communities. For example, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly passed a temporary law allowing tenants who experienced a loss of income due to COVID to get a 60-day continuance of their eviction case. This gave tenants more time to get assistance and catch up on rent.

During the first several months of the law's implementation, many judges only applied the protection where tenants showed a total loss of income. Tenants and attorneys alerted advocates to the difficulty of these situations.

In response, during a General Assembly special session, lawmakers amended the provision's language to clarify that any reduction of income would qualify and they removed judicial discretion in applying the protection. As various federal protections phased in and out during the course of the pandemic, the 60-day continuance remained one of the few fail-safe measures for tenants.

Equal Justice Works' Housing Justice Program is further proof of how embedded public interest lawyers have made a positive impact in the Richmond community. In just two years (2019 to 2021), Equal Justice Works fellows prevented more than 4,800 tenants from being evicted. They conducted more than 300 in-person and virtual trainings to educate and inform tenants of their rights; organized to win a citywide moratorium on public housing evictions that was extended in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic; and coordinated public pressure campaigns that yielded multiple new codified tenant protections, making it more difficult to evict residents from their homes.

Equal Justice Works also is partnering with six legal services organizations in the greater Richmond region, Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. Eleven fellows (lawyers and organizers) are assisting tenants to prepare and represent them in the days to come.

Public interest lawyers have proven to be an asset in defending tenant rights, and helping Virginians stay in their homes and off of the streets. These are results we simply cannot ignore, especially when we face a potential "eviction tsunami."

In the legal community, we are doing our part to provide Virginians with the services they need, and we will be there to support those who find themselves in a crisis after June 30 — no matter what.