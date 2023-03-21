Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During an information session on the consolidation of Ashland’s Henry Clay and John M. Gandy elementary schools, Hanover County school officials were asked to consider retaining the Gandy name on the new building.

Gandy was once the only school for Black students in Hanover, the questioner reasoned, and the history of the name needed to be preserved.

“I have no argument with that whatsoever,” said then-School Board chair Bob Hundley at that Nov. 27, 2018, meeting.

Superintendent Michael Gill said the naming of the building “is not to be taken lightly and I think that that is a very important consideration. I would validate that, and I know from conversations with board members, you all feel the same.”

Added Hundley: “I don’t think we have any desire to make that change now at all.”

Subsequently, architectural renderings of the only school in Hanover named for a Black person would feature the name of Gandy, a former Virginia State University president. Gill, as recently as last March, spoke of a board consensus to keep the Gandy name.

But new board member Johnny Redd pushed back against a June 27, 2022, email from Gill with the subject line “Gandy plans update.”

“The facility has consistently been referred to as ‘the new Gandy school’; it is not a renovation or major addition; everyone acknowledges that it is a new school,” Redd said in an email obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and subsequently forwarded to me.

“The School Board is charged with the authority and responsibility to name new schools. Thus far, it seems a name has been assigned by school administrative personnel without appropriate official action. I recommend that official School Board action be taken before ground breaking and/or construction takes place.”

Redd did not stop there.

He argued that the school district needed to adhere to its policy, adopted in 2000, to no longer name new schools after individuals.

“It was traumatic for graduates of Lee-Davis to have the name removed, but now that it is done let’s not ‘throw salt in the wound’ by ignoring policy and retaining the name of a school that is actually being replaced,” he wrote. “LDHS graduates will be incensed if we do such a thing. Being a graduate of LDHS, I had ‘hard feelings’ about the Board’s decision to remove the Lee-Davis name but I have accepted it and am moving on; so, let’s not show some type of bias in naming the new school.”

But the roots of Redd’s discontent percolated even before his arrival on the School Board.

On July 20, 2020, shortly after the School Board voted to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, Redd sent a letter to Hanover Supervisor Canova Peterson calling for “an emergency session” to remove Chickahominy representative Hundley and Mechanicsville representative Sterling Daniel from the School Board and demand a re-vote on the issue.

“Sterling Daniel and Bob Hundley betrayed their constituents and voted to appease a radical faction that has been defacing and/or destroying public property, burning, looting and generally threatening our peaceful existence here in Hanover County. It was my understanding that we, as Americans, do not negotiate with terrorist [sic] – yet those two School Board members crumbled under the pressure and/or intimidation from a group that had attempted to force a name change through a lawsuit; upon failing in the courts, they threatened demonstrations at the school, threatened damage to the school, and who knows what was coming next.”

In an email to Peterson and other supervisors the following day, Redd argued that it would be “discriminatory” to remove the names of Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson without changing the names of the remaining Hanover schools named after people: Gandy, Henry Clay, Washington-Henry Elementary and Patrick Henry High.

“Can you imagine the uproar from the black community if the School Board had singled out John M. Gandy Elementary for a name change. I would agree with the displeasure of the black community if that were done and agree that it was discriminatory. So, how is it that the names of Lee-Davis and Stonewall are not given the same consideration?”

Redd ultimately took matters into his own hands, lobbying Peterson to appoint him to the board over seven other candidates. Hanover, unlike the vast majority of localities in Virginia, appoints its school board members rather than electing them.

Last Tuesday, the board approved a seven-member renaming committee to come up with name recommendations for the consolidated school — a panel designed to eliminate the Gandy name. Redd and his colleagues sparked the very outrage from the Black community that he predicted.

The score-settling on behalf of the school name lost cause would come to define the composition of the Hanover School Board. Supervisors systematically removed three of five School Board members who voted to remove the Confederate school names. This tit-for-tat misses the point of why the Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson names were so offensive, but certainly helps explain that Ku Klux Klan rally at Hanover Courthouse in July 2019.

School names have changed but mindsets remain mired in a state of massive resistance. So here is a history lesson:

Hanover displayed “some type of bias” in naming two schools after leaders of a treasonous uprising to perpetuate a system of human bondage. And it was “discriminatory” for the school district to open Lee-Davis as a whites-only school during the 1950s, forcing Black students to bypass it on their way to Ashland to attend Gandy.

Any entity that assigns equal or greater value to the oppressor than the oppressed gets a failing grade in history and humanity.

