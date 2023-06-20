The sham process that landed Greg Coleman on the Hanover School Board is Exhibit A in why the county needs to move toward electing school board members.

Three other applicants for the appointment told Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Sean Jones that they received unannounced, cursory phone calls from Beaverdam Supervisor J. Robert Monolo on the Saturday before the decision was announced. One candidate had a doctoral degree and is an associate director of professional development at Virginia Commonwealth University; another had 27 years of experience in the banking industry. Two of the overlooked applicants who spoke for the story, and a third who did not, are Black.

The "interviews," such as they were, lasted no more than 15 minutes, the applicants said.

They deserved more than an insulting, performative gesture.

“To call somebody out of the blue? ... That’s not a serious conversation," said Tim McDermott, a member of Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board, which is gathering signatures to give voters that choice on a ballot in November.

The outcome vests too much power in the appointing supervisor and leaves Coleman beholden to Monolo. Recent history suggests that Coleman better snap to. Hanover School Board members who have dared to vote their conscience (see "Confederate school names") or exercise prerogatives distinct from their patron have been promptly shown the door.

Unfortunately, the supervisor is the lone check in this imbalanced equation.

Hanover remains an outlier in the state of Virginia — one of only 13 school divisions, out of 131 overall, where board members are appointed rather than elected, according to Samantha Bosserman, deputy executive director of the Virginia School Boards Association.

Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board is seeking to change that. Its members need to collect 8,536 signatures — 10% of the county's registered voters — to successfully petition the county's circuit court to place the matter on the ballot in November. The Hanover registrar's office has accepted 4,227 signatures so far. McDermott anticipated receiving an additional 2,000 signatures at a meeting of the group Tuesday night.

McDermott says the group is shooting for 9,000 signatures. “It’s good progress, but we’ve got to turn them in in mid-July. So we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

"The issue for me is we need a school board that is responsible to voters, and not one person," he said. A school board whose members are directly responsible to voters is better for democracy, he added.

Indeed, Hanover's School Board members have been flexing in ways unbecoming even to elected officials, much less those with an unearned mandate. They have overreached on day-to-day matters, usurping the authority of school librarians and teachers, while at times treating dissenting residents with a barely disguised contempt bordering on arrogance.

In 1992, Virginia became the last state in the nation to allow elected school boards. Most locales leapt at the chance. But not Hanover.

"What you’re seeing here is that the Hanover Board of Supervisors has basically been comfortable with the situation that they have," said Bob Holsworth, a longtime political analyst and former professor and dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.

They should not be.

The school board's posture against transgender student rights — and particularly the posture of soon-to-depart chairman John Axselle — has created some uncomfortable moments for the supervisors. And the school board's recent fervor for book bans has conjured uncomfortable memories of the Hanover School Board absurdly banning the literary classic "To Kill a Mockingbird" in 1966.

Holsworth said getting the issue on the ballot will be a challenge, given how many signatures tend to be disqualified. But "what you’re seeing is, if you can get it on the ballot, it will pass" — even in Hanover, he maintains.

“The argument you make is that it’s a 'parents’ matter' situation. If you want parents to control what their children are going to attain in the school system, why not let them have a direct voice?" he said. "This is a place where the ACLU and the NAACP and the ideology of 'parents matter' are in alignment.”

Holsworth said an issue like this generally transcends party lines for ordinary people, if not political insiders. But he and McDermott are realists.

Although he has heard talk of some political conservatives signing the petition, McDermott is less focused on political outcomes than the choice a vote would engender.

“If it was elected, maybe they do the same thing," he said of the board. "But then they’d be held accountable at re-election by my vote, rather than the one person who appointed them.”

Holsworth said the original impetus behind elected school boards in Virginia was the sense that the minority or the marginalized were being insufficiently heard. That is certainly the case in Hanover. But he cautions against expecting elected boards to be a panacea. After all, he notes that Sarasota County, Florida, is "ground zero" among school boards at the forefront of the culture wars.

“An elected school board in Hanover is not necessarily going to be changing all its policies overnight. But it's going to give people the opportunity to have a greater voice and to have a debate that takes place during an election season," rather than "just reacting to whatever the appointed school board members do at a public hearing in which you really have no capacity to make a serious impact.”

Indeed, an elected school board would not turn famously conservative Hanover into Berkeley, California, overnight. But elections would add a much-needed level of debate, disclosure and accountability to school matters.

Any Hanover resident unwilling to sign this petition should ask themselves: Would I rather my school board member be answerable to his political patron, or to me?

The question, at the very least, should be asked at the polls.

