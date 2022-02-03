Harold Sayles column: Charitable gaming helps Virginia veterans give back

The funds the VFW uses to pay for these service officers who help our brave veterans are raised through Virginia’s legal and regulated charitable gaming system. Many VFW posts conduct state-approved charitable gaming. Without it, the VFW’s ability to help veterans would be jeopardized and severely curtailed. It is important that our state’s leaders know that.

The Virginia General Assembly authorized charitable gaming decades ago. It is the oldest form of legal gaming in the commonwealth and is regulated by state government. Many other organizations use legal charitable gaming to raise funds that help their members and communities. These include fraternal service organizations, volunteer fire departments, youth sports leagues, booster clubs and church-affiliated groups.

In addition to the service officers whom we pay for with support from charitable gaming, Virginia’s VFW also funds efforts to help many veterans get through difficult times. For example, we assist them with paying overdue utility bills or affording medications they depend on.

The VFW’s charitable activities go well beyond helping the veteran and military community. During the holidays, we also host children for toy drives at our posts and provide food baskets to families in need.