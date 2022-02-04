Harvey Yoder column: It's time for some real parole reform

“Any discussion of potential reforms in Virginia’s parole system must start with the recognition that parole is a societal good. A decision to grant parole recognizes the successful rehabilitation of a prisoner. In other words, a parole grant is the result of the penal system functioning as we want it to.” — A quote from a 2021 report by the Washington and Lee University School of Law’s Parole Representation Project
Virginia is one of a minority of states that has abolished parole. The only exceptions it makes are for those incarcerated before 1995 (when the parole decision was made) and, more recently, for those who were sentenced as juveniles and for Fishback cases (people convicted between 1995 and 2000, at a time when juries may have imposed sentences without knowing of the parole decision). But of more than 2,500 eligible individuals, only 163 were granted parole last year, 53 of whom qualified for geriatric release.
One piece of recently introduced legislation, House Bill 435, proposes the unanimous vote of all five members of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s newly appointed board to approve any release, which could virtually eliminate parole releases altogether. And newly elected Attorney General Jason Miyares has stated no person with a life sentence should even be considered for parole.
According to a Richmond Times-Dispatch news story from February 2021, more than 4,000 Virginia inmates currently are serving life sentences; 1,628 are serving life without parole; and 1,326 are serving virtual life sentences of 50 years or more. In all, the number of Virginia inmates serving life has increased 90% from 1970 to 2020, according to the RTD.
Are current incarceration numbers really in the commonwealth’s best interest? Should a parole board make it ever more difficult for deserving prisoners to be given a second chance to become productive, taxpaying workers if they have been infraction-free for decades and have demonstrated thoroughly changed lives?
Should the (completely understandable) negative voices of victims and members of their families become a primary limiting factor, or should victims be a part of determining the kind of reparations repentant offenders should make, and where released persons might be relocated?
The nonpartisan, nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative, which does extensive research on the societal cost of mass incarceration, gives Virginia (and many other states, including California) a failing grade on its parole system. Wyoming earned its best rating, a B-minus; Mississippi, Utah, Michigan and New Jersey, each earned the next best grade of C-minus.
The states with at least passing grades do not use the “seriousness of the offense” as a sole reason for denying parole, although the board may consider all the facts of a case. They mandate in-person, face-to-face parole hearings, and provide caseworkers to incarcerated individuals to help prepare them for their hearing.
They allow incarcerated people access to the information the board uses to determine whether to grant or deny, which allows them to question the accuracy of that information. They allow prison staff who have day-to-day perspectives on an individual’s character and growth to provide in-person testimony, and allow individuals on parole to reduce their length of supervision by accruing good time.
To the best of my knowledge, none of these things have been true of Virginia’s parole system. Meanwhile, the grant rates in the above states are as high as 65%, closer to Virginia’s levels prior to 1995, and with positive outcomes.
Today’s Virginia release rates are well below 10%, and of those who are eligible, most already have been denied countless times, and are at the point of giving up hope. At Augusta Correctional Center last year, for example, nearly 200 men — many with excellent behavior records and with positive interviews by parole investigators — all were denied release. Every one.
Having said that, our message to those behind bars should be clear. If you remain violent, antisocial and unrepentant, you will remain incarcerated until you have served your time. But we all are better off having an active and engaged parole board that carries out its stated mission: “to grant parole or conditional release to those inmates whose release is compatible with public safety.”
Not only will that improve the safety, security and morale of everyone in prison, but in light of the growing medical and other costs of incarcerating an ever greater number of elderly and infirm people behind bars, it will save us all a ton of money.
And maybe it even would result in Virginia earning an A-plus for having a Department of Corrections that actually corrects.
Harvey Yoder is a licensed professional counselor, Mennonite pastor and criminal justice advocate. He lives in Harrisonburg. Contact him at: harvyoder@gmail.com