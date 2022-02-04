Harvey Yoder column: It's time for some real parole reform

The states with at least passing grades do not use the “seriousness of the offense” as a sole reason for denying parole, although the board may consider all the facts of a case. They mandate in-person, face-to-face parole hearings, and provide caseworkers to incarcerated individuals to help prepare them for their hearing.

They allow incarcerated people access to the information the board uses to determine whether to grant or deny, which allows them to question the accuracy of that information. They allow prison staff who have day-to-day perspectives on an individual’s character and growth to provide in-person testimony, and allow individuals on parole to reduce their length of supervision by accruing good time.

To the best of my knowledge, none of these things have been true of Virginia’s parole system. Meanwhile, the grant rates in the above states are as high as 65%, closer to Virginia’s levels prior to 1995, and with positive outcomes.