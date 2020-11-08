Henry Foresman, George D. Hasseltine, Michael R. Purdy and Kyle R. Richardson column: VMI is not a victim

Despite the credible racist and sexist incidents detailed in The Roanoke Times and The Washington Post, VMI’s Board of Visitors as recently as this past month ago insisted that “systemic racism does not exist here and a fair and independent review will find that to be true” (the implication being that any such finding would necessarily be biased).

Rather than acknowledging that there might be a problem worthy of investigation, the board deflected, stating that VMI had a few bad apples and was no worse than any other school — flimsy defenses, especially for a school of VMI’s caliber.

While we can lament that Peay was unable to leave on his own terms, we cannot ignore this series of events, the institutional defiance and the years of missed opportunities.

VMI’s leadership had knowledge of disturbing racist and sexist incidents, and received repeated external warnings that the institute was headed in the wrong direction.

No college that seeks to produce military and civilian leaders for the commonwealth and nation stubbornly can maintain a value system so at odds with the very institutions it’s trying to serve, and certainly not one so dependent on the taxpayers of the commonwealth and ROTC funding.