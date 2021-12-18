Henry H. Perritt Jr. column: Restoring an important crime-fighting tool

The General Assembly should make it a priority to restore an effective and legitimate investigative tool for Virginia law enforcement: face-recognition technology.
Face-recognition technology often is the only method available to law enforcement for crime-scene investigations in which no reliable eyewitness identification of the perpetrator exists, but security cameras have captured the perpetrator’s image. This image becomes input for face-matching software to compare against a database of faces — the larger the better — to see if there are any matches.
Face matching is a valuable tool because of the difficulty in resolving many crimes whose perpetrators are strangers to the victims, or in which the victims have been killed. Often, the perpetrator has long since fled, and the crime scene is cold except for video imagery by the time the police get there. Use of face-recognition technology will increase the efficiency of criminal investigations.
Only in science fiction does the software return an exact match resulting in the arrest of the person whose database image matches the crime-scene image. In practice, the software provides anywhere between a half-dozen and a dozen possible matches, ranked in order of probability.
Law-enforcement investigators then use traditional investigative techniques to narrow the field down to plausible suspects: Who was out of the country? Who was incarcerated at the time of the offense?
The computerized match alone never constitutes probable cause for an arrest, nor does it become part of any subsequent criminal trial. Probable cause is based on the additional evidence gathered by police and trial evidence is of a conventional form. The face-recognition technology’s role falls out completely.
The only interest harmed by employing this tool is that of perpetrators not wishing to be caught. Criminals’ preference to avoid detection should be accorded little weight in public-policy formulation.
The dangers are small, with threats to legitimate privacy interests being mostly imaginary. A false positive match does little harm to someone unaware of it, because other information excludes the person as a suspect. Since appearance on a list of possible face matches is not probable cause for an arrest, the software does not result in any interference with that person’s liberty.
Lineups, showups and photo arrays long have been staples of criminal investigations, and face-recognition technology does nothing but automate the photo array process. Moreover, it does so in a way that all but eliminates deliberate or accidental racial bias.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly’s special session prohibition on any use of face-recognition software by law-enforcement agencies reflected a failure to understand different uses of face-recognition software. No plausible reason exists, for example, to ban entirely benign uses familiar to everyone who has an iPhone model 6 or later: recognizing a user’s face as part of the authentication process for access to a product or to a secure facility. Other applications also are hard to criticize, as when the police try to identify a dead body or a missing person with communication impairments.
On the other hand, imitations may be appropriate for instances where law enforcement or intelligence agencies scan large crowds seeking to find individuals suspected of criminal or terrorist behavior.
As the General Assembly considers more rational approaches to face-recognition technology, it can ensure that crime-scene use of the technology follows best practices. The law can require transparency with respect to the contents of the training databases, used to develop computerized matching algorithms, the nature of the search algorithms, and error rates broken down by different demographic characteristics.
The law can require product certification before adoption by a particular agency, as seen in the recent National Institute of Standards and Technology’s testing of Clearview AI as 99.7% accurate. The law also can require that the probable-cause standard for arrest or search be satisfied by more than a computerized face match and to limit — or perhaps to prohibit altogether — the admissibility of computerized face-match evidence at trial.
The concern about racial bias in the use of face-recognition technologies is a red herring. Reduced accuracy in matching certain types of faces is reflected in the probability indices output by the software. Flaws in reliability are the meat and potatoes of cross-examination of any evidence. Given the known unreliability of eyewitness identification and the racial prejudice known to exist among some crime victims, face recognition actually may reduce the evils of racial profiling by providing objective information that someone initially identified as a suspect should not be a suspect.
Henry H. Perritt Jr. is a retired law professor and law dean, and a member of the Virginia Bar. He lives in Charlottesville. Contact him at: hperritt@gmail.com