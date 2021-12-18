Henry H. Perritt Jr. column: Restoring an important crime-fighting tool

The computerized match alone never constitutes probable cause for an arrest, nor does it become part of any subsequent criminal trial. Probable cause is based on the additional evidence gathered by police and trial evidence is of a conventional form. The face-recognition technology’s role falls out completely.

The only interest harmed by employing this tool is that of perpetrators not wishing to be caught. Criminals’ preference to avoid detection should be accorded little weight in public-policy formulation.

The dangers are small, with threats to legitimate privacy interests being mostly imaginary. A false positive match does little harm to someone unaware of it, because other information excludes the person as a suspect. Since appearance on a list of possible face matches is not probable cause for an arrest, the software does not result in any interference with that person’s liberty.

Lineups, showups and photo arrays long have been staples of criminal investigations, and face-recognition technology does nothing but automate the photo array process. Moreover, it does so in a way that all but eliminates deliberate or accidental racial bias.