Henry L. Chambers Jr. column: The truth about Amendment 1

Most of the commentary and editorializing about Amendment 1 has been incomplete or disingenuous. The Virginia Redistricting Commission (VRC) would be a bipartisan commission that gives the Republican Party a stronger hand in redistricting than it would have if the 2021 General Assembly managed the process itself.

Maybe the Republican Party deserves a stronger hand than the people of Virginia have given it at the ballot box over the past few election cycles. That would be a novel position unlikely to be followed with respect to almost any of area of legislation.

The amendment is not about independent or even semi-independent redistricting. The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, with five citizen members and no legislators, is independent. It redraws Arizona’s congressional and state legislative districts and does not need legislative approval for its maps to be enacted.

The VRC would consist of 16 members, eight legislators and eight citizens. The eight legislators would include two Democratic delegates, two Republican delegates, two Democratic state senators and two Republican state senators.