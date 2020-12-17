Hullihen Williams Moore column: A modest goal not easily met

Repercussions of generations of discrimination have deprived African Americans of inheritances of all kinds — not just wealth and homes, but connections, experiences and knowledge. It is too late simply to say, “Now there will be no more discrimination in education, jobs, health care, opportunity and housing.” There must be compensation that allows African Americans to catch up from the loss of education, jobs, homes and inheritances that were denied by government actions.

Restitution and reparations for government actions are not new. In 1988, the U.S. provided $20,000 to each Japanese survivor held in interment camps during World War II. In 2004-05, the Virginia legislature created a $2 million fund, $1 million of which was provided by a private benefactor, for scholarships related to the school closings of the 1960s. The grants were limited to students from the schools that were closed 40 years earlier, including many from Prince Edward. Since the funds only have been available to students who were barred from school, now more than 50 years ago, it is not surprising that half of the fund remains unused.

Feel-good gestures do not address basic problems that span generations and impact every aspect of life. We must recognize the incredible, far-reaching harm generations of racial discrimination has caused and act. Free college and grants, and long-term, interest-free housing loans might be a start. It is long past time to care for our fellow citizens and make them whole.