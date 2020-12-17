Hullihen Williams Moore column: A modest goal not easily met

Our country often is referred to as a shining city on the hill; we are the nation that purports to honor, support and defend the dignity and value of all people. A reasonable goal in this regard for our own country is:
Every person in America, whatever his or her race, means or station in life, shall have a safe environment with adequate shelter, food, medical care, education and opportunity so that each person can realize his or her full potential.
There are many aspects of this broad goal. Racial equality is a critical part of all equality. Inequality results not just from private citizens, but the actions of governments as well. Since the founding of America, government created, enforced and sanctioned racial inequality that has impacted virtually every aspect of life.
The end of slavery did not end discrimination. African Americans, especially in the South, had few real rights during Reconstruction and well into the 1950s and 1960s. Richard Rothstein’s 2017 book, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” lays bare the many government programs that discriminated against African Americans. Many programs for veterans returning from World War II were unavailable to Blacks; government-backed Federal Housing Administration loan provisions prohibited sales to African Americans so many returning Black veterans could not buy the starter homes that, for others, became foundations for family wealth and stability.
Employment opportunities have not been equal either. For example, during World War II, the U.S. Employment Service generally refused to enroll African Americans in skilled work training. Things were not better in the states. For instance, in 1948, 45% of all job requests placed with the Michigan State Employment Service were whites only. Even in California, major state projects often failed to include African Americans in skilled jobs into the 1960s. Only recently have African Americans begun to have a fair shot at a good job.
A quality education also has been denied. Segregated public schools in Virginia and across the South generally provided poor quality education for Blacks; books, buildings and teacher pay were far below those for whites. The 1954 U.S. Supreme Court Brown v. Board of Education decision did not quickly bring integrated education to African Americans in the South. This is highlighted by the Prince Edward County schools that closed for five years (1959-64) to avoid integration. While all-white private schools subsidized by state and local funds opened, African Americans had no county schools and many had no schooling. For a fourth grader who struggled with reading and missed five years, catching up to graduate and find a good job almost was impossible. Visit the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville for a reality check on how things really were before and after Brown v. Board of Education.
Also, the GI Bill often was unavailable to Black veterans, as many universities — public and private — were segregated until after the Brown decision, too late for many returning vets. Recently The Wall Street Journal reported that Black households currently owe the biggest amounts of student debt and default at the highest rates.
Repercussions of generations of discrimination have deprived African Americans of inheritances of all kinds — not just wealth and homes, but connections, experiences and knowledge. It is too late simply to say, “Now there will be no more discrimination in education, jobs, health care, opportunity and housing.” There must be compensation that allows African Americans to catch up from the loss of education, jobs, homes and inheritances that were denied by government actions.
Restitution and reparations for government actions are not new. In 1988, the U.S. provided $20,000 to each Japanese survivor held in interment camps during World War II. In 2004-05, the Virginia legislature created a $2 million fund, $1 million of which was provided by a private benefactor, for scholarships related to the school closings of the 1960s. The grants were limited to students from the schools that were closed 40 years earlier, including many from Prince Edward. Since the funds only have been available to students who were barred from school, now more than 50 years ago, it is not surprising that half of the fund remains unused.
Feel-good gestures do not address basic problems that span generations and impact every aspect of life. We must recognize the incredible, far-reaching harm generations of racial discrimination has caused and act. Free college and grants, and long-term, interest-free housing loans might be a start. It is long past time to care for our fellow citizens and make them whole.
Hullihen Williams Moore is a former member and chair of the Virginia State Corporation Commission and Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board. He also was a lecturer in regulated industries at the University of Virginia School of Law. He lives in Henrico County. Contact him at: hullie@comcast.net