Hullihen Williams Moore column: From railroads to electric utilities: The more things change, the more they remain the same.

Electric utilities have been taking advantage of the “subject to” language not for “general aspects of rate-making” but rather to have the legislature adopt lengthy provisions that severely limit the ability of the SCC to regulate them.

Although it certainly is not alone, Dominion’s regulated businesses are the poster companies for this practice and benefit from more than six such provisions. For example, the SCC was required to approve Dominion’s offshore wind project that could cost ratepayers more than $7 billion.

The SCC specifically stated that it was required to grant approval even though it did not find the project prudent. The combination of these imposed provisions has allowed Dominion to earn and retain excess profits for many years, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

The current session of the assembly is considering measures that could increase the SCC’s authority a bit, but the utilities still appear to firmly be in charge.

Sometimes the more things change, the more they remain the same. We ratepayers are where we were in 1900; like the railroads, utilities such as Dominion have their way with the General Assembly and will block attempts to regulate them in any meaningful way.