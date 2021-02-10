Hullihen Williams Moore column: From railroads to electric utilities: The more things change, the more they remain the same.

The current fight in the General Assembly over electric rates is not a new phenomenon. One hundred twenty years ago, the issue was railroad rates and the venue was the Constitutional Convention of 1901-02.
Convention leader Caperton Braxton said high charges, like taxes, could not be avoided by businesses or citizens and “the question of the control and regulation of railroad companies and the fixing of their rates of charges is … the greatest and most important economic question before the civilized world.”
Braxton explained that attempting General Assembly regulation was futile; “when the railroads fight a measure vigorously in the Legislature, it is a more or less hopeless thing to get it through.”
He said the assembly was so weak that its power to regulate the railroads only was theoretical only. “It never did, and never can, execute that power. Therefore … we will transfer the theoretical power to some body … that … can exercise the power …”
Braxton concluded that would mean “instead of maintaining a lobby to overlook our General Assembly and influence it for their good, they will have to contend with a body of as able and high-minded men as this State can produce …”
The State Corporation Commission (SCC) was created by the convention in Virginia’s Constitution as a separate part of government — independent of the legislature, with its primary duty being railroad regulation.
During the next half-century, the General Assembly assigned the SCC many additional functions including the regulation of financial institutions, insurance, securities, and utilities such as electric, gas and telephone companies.
In 1968, Gov. Mills E. Godwin Jr. appointed the Commission on Constitutional Revision to study and propose necessary changes to Virginia’s Constitution. The commission proposed including in the Constitution for the first time SCC jurisdiction over electric utilities. The commission proposed that the SCC:
“shall have the power and be charged with the duty of regulating the rates, charges, and services and, except as may be otherwise authorized by this Constitution or by general law, the facilities of railroad, telephone, gas, and electric companies.”
The Revision Commission made clear that the SCC was to have “exclusive and paramount jurisdiction to regulate the rates, charges, and services of railroad, telephone, gas, and electric companies.”
The proposed revision of the Constitution had to be reviewed and could be revised by the General Assembly and then approved by the people. The 1969 session of the assembly accepted most of the Revision Commission’s proposals.
However, with respect to the power of the SCC over rates, charges and services, the phrase “Subject to such criteria and other requirements as may be prescribed by law” was added. The change was made without significant debate or discussion on the floor of the assembly, only the statement that the intention was “to give legislative control over the general aspects of rate-making.”
Electric utilities have been taking advantage of the “subject to” language not for “general aspects of rate-making” but rather to have the legislature adopt lengthy provisions that severely limit the ability of the SCC to regulate them.
Although it certainly is not alone, Dominion’s regulated businesses are the poster companies for this practice and benefit from more than six such provisions. For example, the SCC was required to approve Dominion’s offshore wind project that could cost ratepayers more than $7 billion.
The SCC specifically stated that it was required to grant approval even though it did not find the project prudent. The combination of these imposed provisions has allowed Dominion to earn and retain excess profits for many years, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.
The current session of the assembly is considering measures that could increase the SCC’s authority a bit, but the utilities still appear to firmly be in charge.
Sometimes the more things change, the more they remain the same. We ratepayers are where we were in 1900; like the railroads, utilities such as Dominion have their way with the General Assembly and will block attempts to regulate them in any meaningful way.
Now, as in 1902, a constitutional amendment would solve the issue; removing the “subject to” provision would ensure that the SCC could do its job and regulate the utilities.
However, since constitutional changes must begin in the General Assembly, that is not an easy fix. We voting ratepayers have much to do.
State senators and delegates who support the SCC must be elected and oppose special legislation that limits SCC regulation.Then, perhaps, a constitutional change would be possible to ensure that the SCC does its job without assembly interference.
Hullihen Williams Moore served as a counsel to the 1968 Commission on Constitutional Revision and the 1969 special session of the General Assembly that revised the Virginia Constitution. He is a former member and chair of the Virginia State Corporation Commission and the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board. He also practiced public utility law for 25 years and taught economic regulation at the law schools of the University of Virginia, the College of William and Mary, and Washington and Lee University. Contact him at: Hullie@comcast.net