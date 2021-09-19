Ibraheem S. Samirah column: Medicare dental coverage will benefit millions of Americans

As a dentist in the Northern Virginia-D.C. metro area, and as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I have witnessed how devastating the lack of affordable dental health care has been for older Virginians and Americans.
Many older patients who walk through my door, not realizing they don’t have coverage, are shocked when they learn that Medicare doesn’t cover some of the most basic dental services.
Just recently, one older patient I care for who has cancer and is going through chemotherapy came into my clinic to get her front teeth fixed, as they had broken and she had refrained from smiling. When I informed her that she needed root canal treatment and that Medicare, her only insurance, does not cover this costly but necessary procedure — which thousands of Americans have to get to save their teeth — her face froze.
When she learned the cost was about $5,000, she broke into tears because she did not have the money. It meant she most likely had to lose her remaining front teeth, preventing her from biting and smiling for possibly the rest of her life.
Heartbreaking stories like that of my cancer patients are far too common. These are everyday Virginians who, like so much of the rest of the country, can’t afford oral health on their own and put off the procedures and treatments they need. America does not treat the mouth, the most voluntarily used part of a human, as a part that needs to be kept healthy for life.
This lack of oral health care access hits older Virginians and Americans every single day, and it often is quite the hopeless situation as retirees do not have $5,000 available to get their teeth fixed. As a legislator, I know that it is the government’s duty to step in when these horrible circumstances arise, as they are out of the hands of those facing them.
Nearly half of all Medicare beneficiaries, 24 million older adults in the U.S., do not have dental coverage. The average out-of-pocket spending on dental services among Medicare beneficiaries is close to $900 per year. Additionally, 1 in 5 Medicare beneficiaries who use dental services spend more than $1,000 out-of-pocket for these treatments. The 750,000 Virginians on Medicare, people who built Virginia with their hard work for decades, must pay high out-of-pocket expenses just to have a healthy mouth and smile.
And even for older Virginians and Americans who have insurance plans with dental coverage, the coverage gap is far too wide. On average, coinsurance for extensive dental services such as fillings, extractions and root canal treatments is about 50%. This is a systemic problem. When 70% of older folks who had trouble eating because of dental issues have not gone to a dentist within the past year, something is seriously wrong with our health care system.
Despite these heartbreaks, corporate dental ownership groups, dental insurance companies and boardrooms that are only interested in making a profit are opposed to Medicare dental coverage, which they say will lead to less income and lower profit margins. But most dentists don’t work at full capacity because of the cost burdens on patients. If Medicare covered dental care, dentists would be able to treat more patients and generate more income by seeing more older insured patients, despite having a lower profit margin per service. At the same time, no older adults would be turned away or have to forgo treatment due to cost.
Virginia already has taken large steps to expand dental coverage — this year, I and my Democratic colleagues passed a budget that allows the state’s Medicaid system to expand to include dental care. At the national level, expanding Medicare to cover dental care would bring similar benefits to all of Virginia’s and America’s older adults.
Our representatives in Congress should embrace building on the existing Medicare program and push toward comprehensive dental coverage. There is an opportunity to include dental benefits in Medicare through the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.
Virginia’s entire congressional delegation should stand with Virginia’s older adults and fight to ensure that dental coverage is included in the Build Back Better package. Older adults cannot continue to have dental problems go unchecked, without the ability to smile, as they live out their lives.
Ibraheem S. Samirah, D-Fairfax, represents the 86th District in the House of Delegates. Contact him at: DelISamirah@house.virginia.gov