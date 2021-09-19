Ibraheem S. Samirah column: Medicare dental coverage will benefit millions of Americans

This lack of oral health care access hits older Virginians and Americans every single day, and it often is quite the hopeless situation as retirees do not have $5,000 available to get their teeth fixed. As a legislator, I know that it is the government’s duty to step in when these horrible circumstances arise, as they are out of the hands of those facing them.

Nearly half of all Medicare beneficiaries, 24 million older adults in the U.S., do not have dental coverage. The average out-of-pocket spending on dental services among Medicare beneficiaries is close to $900 per year. Additionally, 1 in 5 Medicare beneficiaries who use dental services spend more than $1,000 out-of-pocket for these treatments. The 750,000 Virginians on Medicare, people who built Virginia with their hard work for decades, must pay high out-of-pocket expenses just to have a healthy mouth and smile.

And even for older Virginians and Americans who have insurance plans with dental coverage, the coverage gap is far too wide. On average, coinsurance for extensive dental services such as fillings, extractions and root canal treatments is about 50%. This is a systemic problem. When 70% of older folks who had trouble eating because of dental issues have not gone to a dentist within the past year, something is seriously wrong with our health care system.