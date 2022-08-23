 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In the news: Potential mass shooting; Mar-a-Lago & activism in sports | After the Monuments podcast

In this episode of After the Monuments, Kelli and Michael Paul review some of the racially sensitive stories in the news, including what Richmond, Va., police reported as a thwarted mass shooting; sensitive documents found at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence; and with the retirement of Serena Williams, Kelli and Michael Paul reminisce on Richmond native Arthur Ashe and others who used their position in sports to promote a social message.

After the Monuments is sponsored by Massey Cancer Center and Team Henry Enterprises.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.

Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.

