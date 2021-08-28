Irma Becerra and James Dyke column: Supporting HSIs and HBCUs will benefit every Virginian

By Irma Becerra and James Dyke

Last year, Marymount University achieved a significant milestone when it was independently designated as the first Hispanic-Serving Institution in Virginia — an achievement acknowledged by Gov. Ralph Northam in his State of the Commonwealth address.

By 2030, the Latinx population in the U.S. is expected to increase by 25%. As this group grows, so does the need to create a more equitable pathway to success through higher education. Latinx success in higher ed will not only benefit the Latinx community but our economy as well. Experts predict we will need 6.2 million more Latinx students to earn a college degree over the next 10 years just to meet workforce needs.

The deck, however, is stacked against Latinx students. They have the lowest educational attainment rate for any major racial group in the U.S., with just 19% earning a bachelor’s degree or higher compared with 25% for Blacks and 35% for whites. In Virginia, we see similar roadblocks for underrepresented groups in both college degree completion and high school student enrollment in college.