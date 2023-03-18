Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the man known as "Black America's attorney general" arrives in your town, along with CNN cameras, invariably a grievous injustice has occurred.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump has become the go-to guy for high-profile cases involving law enforcement brutality, including the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. So the Richmond metro area should feel a level of shame that Crump was at Dinwiddie County Courthouse on Thursday to lend comfort and legal counsel to the family of Irvo Otieno, 28, who died in the custody of Henrico County sheriff's deputies while while being admitted to Central State Hospital.

The manner of his death — as described by Crump, Richmond-based attorney Mark Krudys and Otieno's family members, who saw the video — bears a striking resemblance to the manner in which Floyd was asphyxiated.

“When we think about the tragic killing of George Floyd, you say, ‘Why would anybody, why would any law enforcement officer, put a knee on the neck of a person who is face down, handcuffed and restrained?" Crump asked Thursday. "Why would anybody not have enough common sense to say, ‘We’ve seen this movie before.’"

The video evidence shared with Otieno's family members and attorneys has not been made available to the public by Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill, who found it disturbing enough to charge seven Henrico deputies with second-degree murder in Otieno's death. Thursday, three hospital workers at Central State were also changed.

The Floyd video went viral and sparked nationwide protests during the late spring and summer of 2020. After the deputies were charged Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged calm, asking Virginians to "respect the process."

I wish elected officials would spend less time worrying about civic unrest and more time addressing the broken systems that lead to that unrest.

Then again, it's possible that our collective fury is spent and we've reached a point of exhaustion over America's inability to fashion a law enforcement apparatus guided by compassion and restraint instead of its brute force default.

“Mental illness should not be your ticket to death. There was a chance to rescue him, to stop what was going on," said Otieno's mother, Caroline Ouko. "All systems failed him."

Or as Crump asked: "Who do you call when it’s a mental health crisis, especially if you’re a Black parent or a Black family? Because far too often, the critical point whether your loved one will live or die is based on not just their mental health status, but also the color of their skin."

What Krudys described as “a continuum of abuse that begins at Henrico County and continues to Central State" had the attorneys calling for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation.

"He needed mental health help, he needed help from physicians, not the brutality of correctional officers," Krudys said.

'Everyone involved has a lot of explaining to do'

Otieno, according to his family and their lawyers, was whisked from Henrico Doctors Hospital and taken down Parham Road to the Henrico Jail without his medication. They said they saw video of him naked in a cell, with feces on the floor. As Crump said, "Taking him from the hospital to the jail didn’t help his mental health.”

They said he was carried out of the jail by his arms and legs for his trip to Central State. It's obvious that matters only got worse.

Everyone involved has a lot of explaining to do about how a man in handcuffs and leg irons could pose such a threat as to so forcefully pressed to the floor by so many people that his body was obscured, according to the family's lawyers. They timed the restraint at around 11 minutes -- longer than the amount of time Floyd was subdued before life was squeezed from him.

Inquiring minds would also like to know why it was nearly three hours after Otieno "fell unconscious" before Virginia State Police were called.

"At what point do we consider mental illness a crime. Can someone explain to me why my brother is not here, right now?" an emotional Leon Ochieng asked at the news conference Thursday. "Can someone explain to me why my Mother can’t sleep, can’t eat? We’re broken. Our hearts are broken."

He added: "Every single family in America, you are dealing with mental illness in the family … you should not wake up and feel sick and consider whether or not you should call for help.”

But that's where we are in a nation that too often treats mental illness like a capital offense.

Worst case, this happens because that so-called thin blue line seems more like a blurred behavioral boundary between the lawless and those sworn to uphold the law, as appeared to be the case in the January death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop by Memphis police.

But perhaps the more pervasive problem is that law enforcement is doing too much. It should be evident that many law enforcement agencies are ill-equipped to handle a mental health crisis such as the one in which Marcus-David Peters was killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018. A subsequent Marcus Alert law to coordinate behavioral health responses was blasted as ineffective by Peters' sister, Princess Blanding.

How do we break this cycle?

We can start by devoting resources to develop programs and facilities that adequately deal with mental health and substance abuse, says Zoe Spencer, a sociology professor and founding director of the Center for Policing Leadership and Social Justice at Virginia State University, whose campus is less than four miles from Central State Hospital.

Law enforcement agents, correctional officers and prisons and jails are being forced to deal with an issue they’re ill-equipped to handle, she said. "Until we devote proper resources, and time and legislation, to addressing the overarching issue of mental illness and the things that cause mental illness, we’re going to keep ending up in this trap.”

Check-the-box certifications and training by consultants won't do, she said. “People have to be trained or facilities have to be given the resources to have people who are experts in mental health be present all the time, because mental health, mental illness, is really distinct," affecting touch and other senses. When a person is in crisis, the restraint techniques of law enforcement and corrections officers "are the antithesis of what someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis needs to endure. Because all that’s going to do is exacerbate the situation," Spencer said.

'Race, class, gender and mental health'

It's imperative to have trained health staff present at all times in police departments and correctional facilities, and to provide intense training to staff so that they're able to identify the type of crisis manifesting itself and how to properly deescalate it, she said.

Most importantly, “there is an intersecting relationship between race, class, gender and mental health, where Black men in particular get the brunt of it because the world has not developed a regard for Black life," she said. "The things that are under attack when it comes to dealing with the issue of race are the very things that manifest themselves when we find Black men being murdered by state agents. So that has to be addressed.”

If you dispute Spencer's assertion, ask yourself why 10 to 12 police officers arrived at Otieno's home and pulled out stun guns, according to his mother, apparently over a call related to her son pulling light fixtures from a neighbor's yard while in mental health distress.

Ouko said her son was 4 when he came to the U.S. from Kenya. He attended kindergarten here and finished Douglas S. Freeman High before heading to college in California. "Irvo is as American as apple pie," she said of her son, whose name is pronounced "I-vo" -- the "r" is silent.

Her son, an aspiring hip hop artists known as Young Vo, was passionately pursuing the American dream. Now his family is experiencing an all-too-common American nightmare. His music -- his voice -- is all she's left with, she said.

"We have to do better" was a refrain Thursday at a news conference punctuated by cries of "Justice for Irvo!"

Those cries will ring hollow if the "movie" Crump spoke of continues to have sequels.

