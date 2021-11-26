Ivy Main column: A divided General Assembly can find common ground on clean energy

As for existing gas plants, they compete with solar only when the price of fracked gas is low. Gas prices have doubled in the past year, so Virginia’s current reliance on natural gas for 60% of its electricity generation hurts everyone’s wallets.

And while fracked gas is imported from other states, we can build solar and wind facilities in the commonwealth and off our coast, so our own workers and businesses benefit. The faster we bring on the energy transition, the better for our economy.

The energy transition also means cleaner air and water for our children; improving the efficiency of homes to make them more comfortable and less costly to live in; reducing the energy burden on low-income residents; helping coastal communities adapt to rising sea levels; and giving people greater freedom to invest their own money in solar panels on their own property.

All of these are part of the VCEA and the other bills that guide our energy transition, and repealing them now would be shooting ourselves in both feet. Nonetheless, there is room for improvement.