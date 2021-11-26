Ivy Main column: A divided General Assembly can find common ground on clean energy

Almost two years ago, the General Assembly made history with a series of laws shepherding Virginia toward a future of clean, low-cost wind and solar energy. During this year’s election campaign, Republican talking points included attacks on the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the law at the center of the transition. With the VCEA protected by the Democratic majority in the state Senate, Republicans didn’t have to put forward a serious alternative, and they didn’t.
Now that the Republicans have won the governorship and a majority in the House of Delegates, passing any new legislation (or repealing anything already in place) will require bipartisan action. Democrats want to protect Virginia’s progress in tackling carbon emissions and putting equity into energy planning. Republicans want to reduce burdens on industry. Both sides want affordable electricity and a robust economy that creates jobs.
Rhetoric aside, there is much to agree on.
Solar is wildly popular with conservatives as well as liberals, in part because it saves money. With no fuel costs and ever-falling prices of solar panels, solar arrays now are the go-to choice for utilities that need more power. It is cheaper for a utility to build a new solar facility today than to operate an existing coal plant in Virginia.
As for existing gas plants, they compete with solar only when the price of fracked gas is low. Gas prices have doubled in the past year, so Virginia’s current reliance on natural gas for 60% of its electricity generation hurts everyone’s wallets.
And while fracked gas is imported from other states, we can build solar and wind facilities in the commonwealth and off our coast, so our own workers and businesses benefit. The faster we bring on the energy transition, the better for our economy.
The energy transition also means cleaner air and water for our children; improving the efficiency of homes to make them more comfortable and less costly to live in; reducing the energy burden on low-income residents; helping coastal communities adapt to rising sea levels; and giving people greater freedom to invest their own money in solar panels on their own property.
All of these are part of the VCEA and the other bills that guide our energy transition, and repealing them now would be shooting ourselves in both feet. Nonetheless, there is room for improvement.
Last year legislators established a fund to put renewable energy on abandoned mine sites and other brownfields, but they didn’t allocate money. Under the bipartisan infrastructure bill just passed in Congress, Virginia will receive an estimated $23.6 million annually in federal abandoned mine land funding. Once former mine sites are cleaned up, they will be ideal locations for solar facilities, and the General Assembly should make sure that happens.
Other federal funding will support smart grid and transmission investments. Some of these projects already are underway in Virginia, and the General Assembly should make sure that savings go to ratepayers, not to utilities.
Solar on schools has been one of the greatest success stories of the past few years in Virginia, with more than 45 jurisdictions signing contracts that will put solar panels on school roofs at no upfront cost, and with energy savings every year. But some schools still are built with roofs that aren’t designed to support solar. That has to change.
The General Assembly passed in 2019 a Republican-sponsored bill that went further, declaring it “the intent of the General Assembly that new public school buildings and facilities, and improvements and renovations to existing public school buildings and facilities be designed, constructed, maintained and operated to generate more electricity than consumed.” In 2022, legislators could turn this into a requirement, saving money for taxpayers across the commonwealth.
Community solar offers another money-saving opportunity. Legislation passed in 2020 will allow residents and businesses to buy electricity from shared solar projects developed by private companies. The initial program is small and confined to customers of Dominion Energy, which is trying to persuade regulators to mandate crushingly high minimum bills. Legislators can fix these problems by expanding the program statewide and capping the minimum bill.
The General Assembly has repeatedly failed to rein in the power of public utilities, which use their influence to protect profits and political power at the expense of consumers. Let’s make this the year that stops.
Ivy Main is conservation chair for the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club. Contact her at: eifionamain@gmail.com