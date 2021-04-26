J. Chapman Petersen column: It is time end the state of emergency

It’s been more than 400 days since the issuance of the executive order on March 12, 2020, declaring a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was followed by Executive Order 53 on March 23, 2020, which shut down public schools, closed retail businesses and ordered people to “stay home” except on essential business.

Since this past March, the commonwealth of Virginia has been ruled under these continuing “executive orders,” which have dictated the hours and circumstances under which people can assemble, go shopping and even attend religious services. These orders tacitly have been accepted by the commonwealth’s media outlets and its court system for too long. That must change.

Significantly, the executive orders were issued under Section 44-146 of the Code of Virginia, which deals with the governor’s “emergency powers.” The code section defines “emergency” as an event requiring immediate executive intervention “because governmental inaction for the period required to amend the law to meet the exigency would work immediate and irrevocable harm...”

In plain English, an “emergency” is an event demanding immediate state action, when there is no time to call the General Assembly into session. Therefore, only the governor can act.