J. Chapman Petersen column: Linda’s restaurant, a small business tale

The Supreme Court disagreed. After waiting for six weeks, the court rejected our petition on the grounds that Park had no “standing” to challenge the executive order; that is, she was not targeted by the orders and thus could not suffer a legal injury. Her dining room remained closed and eventually, like 25% of Virginia’s small businesses in 2020, she went out of business. Government wins.

Park’s case was not unique, nor was Virginia the only state with this outcome. The executive orders issued all over the country this past spring (and even recently) represented an unprecedented expansion of governmental authority during peacetime. For the first time in my lifetime, an American public was being told not to go to work, not to go to school, not to pursue happiness.

Whether these shutdowns had anything but the most marginal impact on public safety will be an issue for scientists and historians to discuss. Regardless, the ease by which the executive branch was able to shut down the economy and life itself profoundly was disturbing. What will be the next emergency to trigger a shutdown order? A terrorist attack? A stock market crash? Global warming?