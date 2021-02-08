J. Chapman Petersen column: Linda’s restaurant, a small business tale

A year ago, Linda Park was a first-generation Korean American who owned and operated a hibachi-style Japanese restaurant in Fredericksburg. Representing years of labor and her life savings, the restaurant was popular and making money. She was the living embodiment of the American dream.
In March, when the executive “stay-at-home” orders first were issued, Park shut down her restaurant for dining and switched to carryout only, which meant that her daily revenues dropped by two-thirds. Thanks to a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, she temporarily was able to keep her employees on payroll. But the only long-term solution was reopening.
In May, as the governor issued the first reopening orders, Park opened up her dining room and joyously noted the occasion on social media. That prompted a visit from the Virginia Department of Health, which promptly shut her down due to an obscure provision in the executive order that prohibited hibachi-style cooking. She again was closed down.
Park called her longtime lawyer, also a member of the Virginia Senate. After countless phone calls with the department, I was unable to ascertain a basis for the prohibition, much less the public safety benefit. Regardless, without any end date, it was obvious that the executive order would put Park out of business, unless it could be voided.
On June 6, I filed a writ of mandamus with the Virginia Supreme Court on Park’s behalf to save her business. The suit specifically sought to enjoin the executive branch from promulgating orders that unreasonably burdened small-business owners without any due process. The suit cited Title 32 of the Code of Virginia, which limits the powers of government and preserves the rights of individuals under a “quarantine.” My argument was that Park, as a closed business owner, had the same rights.
The Supreme Court disagreed. After waiting for six weeks, the court rejected our petition on the grounds that Park had no “standing” to challenge the executive order; that is, she was not targeted by the orders and thus could not suffer a legal injury. Her dining room remained closed and eventually, like 25% of Virginia’s small businesses in 2020, she went out of business. Government wins.
Park’s case was not unique, nor was Virginia the only state with this outcome. The executive orders issued all over the country this past spring (and even recently) represented an unprecedented expansion of governmental authority during peacetime. For the first time in my lifetime, an American public was being told not to go to work, not to go to school, not to pursue happiness.
Whether these shutdowns had anything but the most marginal impact on public safety will be an issue for scientists and historians to discuss. Regardless, the ease by which the executive branch was able to shut down the economy and life itself profoundly was disturbing. What will be the next emergency to trigger a shutdown order? A terrorist attack? A stock market crash? Global warming?
No government should be able to revoke rights without any judicial oversight. My 2021 legislation (Senate Bill 1237) seeks to limit the untrammeled powers of the executive branch by ensuring that ordinary citizens — yes, even business owners — have the same rights as individuals who are targeted by a quarantine order. In other words, if an order affecting one person must have a scientific basis and can be appealed if it does not, then so should an order restricting 8.6 million people.
SB 1237 cleared the Virginia Senate on a wide, bipartisan margin. It only is prospective. It does not change what happened in 2020, nor will it save those businesses that died. But it does ensure that going forward, an executive order that shuts down a business like Linda Park’s at least will be reviewed by the courts on the merits. That’s not too much to ask in America.
J. Chapman Petersen, D-Fairfax City, represents the 34th District in the Virginia Senate. Contact him at: (703) 349-3361