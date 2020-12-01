J. Chapman Petersen column: Next step in campaign reform – limiting 'supersize” donations

A few weeks ago, Virginia voters approved an amendment to the state Constitution on the issue of redistricting. As a result, a new bipartisan commission will draw the legislative districts in 2021.
That unprecedented outcome resulted from a unique sequence of events in Richmond, beginning with a lame duck Republican majority in 2019 that sought to protect itself followed by a Democratic plurality in 2020 that felt the need to keep its word.
In the next General Assembly session, another long-sought reform could occur, as the assembly — which banned gifts to lawmakers in 2015 — now tackles the unfinished half of ethics reform: a limitation on “supersize” campaign donations.
Currently, Virginia is one of only five states in the nation that does not place any limit on campaign donations. As a result, “big money” dominates Virginia politics. In 2019, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, three-quarters of the money spent in Virginia campaigns came from donations of $10,000 or more.
Does this “big money” influence public policy? Let’s look at the record. In the past 15 years, Virginia lawmakers have increased the sales tax by 33% while eliminating the tax on million-dollar inheritances.
In the past nine months, emergency executive orders have left alone large retail chains like Amazon and Home Depot, while closing down thousands of small businesses. You would be quite naïve to think that political donations play no role in these outcomes.
For years, members of the ruling establishment have defended this system, because they believe they benefit from it. Every year, a bill to limit donations (and I’ve filed many of them) is defeated on the grounds that Virginia has “the best system” because donations have to publicly be disclosed — as if the average voter feverishly is reviewing campaign disclosure forms.
The transformation of Virginia from a conservative state to a progressive beacon has changed the calculation. Previously, “big money” in politics was the province of pro-business conservatives. Now it is the domain of enlightened billionaires who demonstrate virtue by adopting the most liberal candidates.
Either way, the persons in the crosshairs often are moderates and independents whose focus on constituent service and bipartisan cooperation is less likely to stir interest in Hollywood.
State politics should be about what’s best for Virginia — not George Soros or the Koch brothers. Limiting donations to $20,000 per campaign cycle is not a violation of the First Amendment. The federal courts repeatedly have upheld the constitutionality of such limits.
It is a matter of preserving democracy for Virginians, at least those who run for office with the intent of representing their community. Without these limits, our state will continue to be a plaything for out-of-state donors. And the commonwealth deserves much better than that.
J. Chapman Petersen, D-Fairfax City, represents the 34th District in the Virginia Senate. Contact him at: (703) 349-3361