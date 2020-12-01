J. Chapman Petersen column: Next step in campaign reform – limiting 'supersize” donations

For years, members of the ruling establishment have defended this system, because they believe they benefit from it. Every year, a bill to limit donations (and I’ve filed many of them) is defeated on the grounds that Virginia has “the best system” because donations have to publicly be disclosed — as if the average voter feverishly is reviewing campaign disclosure forms.

The transformation of Virginia from a conservative state to a progressive beacon has changed the calculation. Previously, “big money” in politics was the province of pro-business conservatives. Now it is the domain of enlightened billionaires who demonstrate virtue by adopting the most liberal candidates.

Either way, the persons in the crosshairs often are moderates and independents whose focus on constituent service and bipartisan cooperation is less likely to stir interest in Hollywood.

State politics should be about what’s best for Virginia — not George Soros or the Koch brothers. Limiting donations to $20,000 per campaign cycle is not a violation of the First Amendment. The federal courts repeatedly have upheld the constitutionality of such limits.

It is a matter of preserving democracy for Virginians, at least those who run for office with the intent of representing their community. Without these limits, our state will continue to be a plaything for out-of-state donors. And the commonwealth deserves much better than that.