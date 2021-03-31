J. Stephen Jones and Anne M. Kress column: G3: Creating a more robust, equitable Virginia economy

G3 is a step in the right direction toward a more equitable commonwealth. While Northern Virginia is a flourishing regional economy, there is a tremendous need for affordable, accessible career pathways for communities in need. The same is true in Richmond and regions across the commonwealth.

The pandemic highlighted that, for so many of our students, the ability to prioritize their education and their future is but one paycheck or financial emergency from being at risk. G3 will provide vital financial support for many students who might not otherwise be able to pursue a meaningful career that promises advancement and opportunity.

For these students, and the industries that G3 supports, the future is bright. As the largest private employer in Northern Virginia, Inova provides more than 19,000 jobs in a field that has become even more meaningful after COVID-19. Statewide, health care provides more than 400,000 jobs and is among the the state’s fastest-growing industries.

Health care is important work that provides competitive wages and potential for career growth. According to NOVA workforce data, the average salary for a health care worker in Northern Virginia is $69,200. In central Virginia, the average salary is more than $61,000. Both of those figures outpace the average statewide salary for all jobs.