J. Stephen Jones column: Health care workers fought for us during the pandemic. Now it’s time to step up for them.

At the beginning of the pandemic, people lined streets banging pots and pans, praising health care heroes. Military jets flew grateful formations in their honor.

Less than two years later, these same heroes are routinely subject to verbal, physical, racial and now legal abuse. Our health care workforce can’t take much more.

A few weeks ago, a Hispanic grandmother — who recently had been named nurse of the year by medical staff members — came to work in one of our hospitals to do what she has done with compassion and professionalism for more than 35 years: care for patients.

Early on in her shift, a patient told her that he wanted to only be cared for by white nurses. Another patient said to one of her co-workers, “Go back to your country.”

As president and CEO of Inova Health System, these incidents deeply offend me, and are counter to our values. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior at Inova. I wish I could say these were the first incidents, or that they would be the last.

These are real experiences that are part of a disappointing and disturbing trend. Messages of gratitude have been replaced with an increase in physical and emotional violence, and aggression directed at health care workers.

In 2021, there were 648 physical workplace violence incidents across Inova. These incidents occur in the hospital emergency department, the family waiting area and even at your community primary care office. The trend is widespread, and it is malignant.

These experiences are not unique to Inova. Hospital and health system leaders across the nation can attest to this dramatic industrywide shift, and health care workers are leaving the profession in record numbers. If this continues, who will be left to take care of us all?

These are hard issues with no easy answers. Within our organization, we pursue psychological safety and a culture where every team member has an equal voice. We are expected to report and learn from any mistakes. This is central to our ability to hold one another accountable and to support each other at our most challenging moments. This is how we learn and improve.

But with the workforce under unimaginable duress, we now add the tragic case of Tennessee nurse RaDonda Vaught, a criminal conviction that has sent shockwaves through Inova and throughout the health care world. Vaught made a mistake that cost the life of a patient.

This is an unimaginable loss for the patient and her family, and I imagine Vaught feels immense grief as well. Her criminal conviction, however, sends a chilling message to those of us who care for patients.

Criminalizing mistakes in health care settings is antithetical to psychological safety. And it makes patients less safe.

Patients and providers are protected through the medical malpractice system. This enables the practice of high-quality, safe care, where victims also can access civil justice. If our society shifts health care mistakes to the criminal justice system, how can health care workers confidently and compassionately care for patients with the threat of criminal action looming over every decision they make?

I ask you to personalize it: How effective would you be in your role in life if you had to worry that an honest mistake could make you a “criminal”?

The purpose of this message is to sound the alarm. Now is the time to protect our protectors: the dedicated health care professionals who save our lives and calm our fears. To stem the tide of a shrinking workforce, our team members must feel they can come to a safe, welcoming workplace, where their compassion for patients is met with mutual respect and safety. A friendly face and a “thank you” are desperately needed — from all of us.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Americans were unified in their gratitude. It is time to reawaken to the growing workforce crisis and ask ourselves whether we are courageous enough to stand up, appreciate and respect those we need to care for our families.

And if not, please at least be kind to those who genuinely care for you and your loved ones.