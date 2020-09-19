Jack Berry column: Tourism's comeback

Our regional leaders are working around the clock to stem the pandemic’s economic blows. Grant programs, new policies and dining flexibilities have provided a needed boost to small businesses.

The Richmond Region Tourism team remains active and engaged, too. We are focused on helping and supporting our region.

We know the health of our community’s economy depends on a strong travel economy. We are partnering with clients to reschedule events in the region and creating new initiatives designed to showcase our assets to remind visitors and residents alike all that we have to offer. The work now will help accelerate the region’s recovery.

We safely began welcoming sports events and tournaments back to the region this summer following the Forward Virginia reopening guidelines. It was exciting to hear the familiar sounds of parents cheering on lacrosse and baseball players — all from a safe distance.

During the summer, more than 30 sports events took place throughout the region with an estimated economic impact of $15.5 million. An additional 15 events are on the schedule through the end of the year.