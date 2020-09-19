Jack Berry column: Tourism's comeback

It’s been a bumpy ride for the Richmond region’s travel sector, but a path forward is emerging.
The hospitality industry in Richmond, like other communities, hasn’t escaped the devastating financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotel occupancy in the region is down 34% and many restaurants, attractions and small businesses continue to struggle.
Yet, there are signs of hope.
While social distancing and stay-at-home orders have limited travel, those limitations have given Richmonders a chance to experience and celebrate the region in new ways. Richmond residents, traditionally our region’s best advocates, have a new role: visitor.
Our award-winning attractions and arts communities have given local visitors a lot to experience. Outdoor movie nights and dining, drive-in concerts and even a few socially distanced silent dance parties have kept people entertained and inspired as we collectively navigate the challenges and hardships spurred by the pandemic. Creativity continues to bloom in the region.
There’s no question the hospitality community is resilient. But it is hurting. While we see positive moments in the tourism landscape, we know many others are impacted by layoffs and furloughs. Across the country, data shows us that more than a quarter of all leisure and hospitality workers remain unemployed.
Our regional leaders are working around the clock to stem the pandemic’s economic blows. Grant programs, new policies and dining flexibilities have provided a needed boost to small businesses.
The Richmond Region Tourism team remains active and engaged, too. We are focused on helping and supporting our region.
We know the health of our community’s economy depends on a strong travel economy. We are partnering with clients to reschedule events in the region and creating new initiatives designed to showcase our assets to remind visitors and residents alike all that we have to offer. The work now will help accelerate the region’s recovery.
We safely began welcoming sports events and tournaments back to the region this summer following the Forward Virginia reopening guidelines. It was exciting to hear the familiar sounds of parents cheering on lacrosse and baseball players — all from a safe distance.
During the summer, more than 30 sports events took place throughout the region with an estimated economic impact of $15.5 million. An additional 15 events are on the schedule through the end of the year.
Our team of professionals has a new skill set to add to their repertoire of services: COVID-19 safety guideline best practices. We’re helping organizers create safe experiences for athletes and fans. Temperature checks, hand-sanitizer stations and socially distanced signage are key components of events during this time.
We know nothing has replaced or totally will replace people meeting face to face. We’re excited to launch a new program called Meaningful Meetings this month to help Richmonders bring sector-focused business development opportunities to the region. The program will focus on key regional industries; diversity, art and culture; and the education and sustainability sectors.
This initiative will align prospective meetings and events with key industry and economic development priorities. Attracting such events not only will benefit the host organization, but will promote our community by drawing talent and investment, and growing the regional economy.
While we navigate the challenges of the pandemic, the Richmond region still has a great deal to promote. We continue to successfully compete against other like-sized destinations for convention, meeting and sports tourism business.
We are within a day’s drive of half the nation’s population — making us a convenient destination for weekend travelers. And finally, our true ace in the hole: the friends and family who regularly come for visits to whom we can showcase all that we love about RVA.
During the Richmond Region Tourism’s virtual annual meeting on Friday, Sept. 25, we are rolling out a strategic direction for the region’s visitor economy called the Richmond Region 2030, the region’s 10-year tourism master plan.
The plan — informed by 115 interviews, surveys of 1,000 visitors and 2,100 residents, and visioning workshops before the pandemic — will help us balance the needs of the community while ensuring a quality and exciting visitor experience for guests. As tourism rebounds over time, Richmond Region 2030 will serve as an important guide.
Meanwhile, there are ways everyone can help the hospitality industry. We must wear masks. Masks are an effective tool to protect each other from COVID-19 and they support the economy by helping small businesses stay open.
Explore our world by continuing to explore our region. Our small businesses and restaurants help to put Richmond on so many of the “best of” lists we’re used to seeing ourselves on. We must support them now, if we are able. Order takeout from an international restaurant. Purchase a travel book from a local bookstore. Make plans for loved ones to visit in the future.
Working together, rest assured, we will be back.
Jack Berry is the president & CEO of Richmond Region Tourism. Contact him at: jberry@visitrichmondva.com