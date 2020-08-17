Jack Haskins column: How a change in health insurance threatens those with chronic diseases

The coronavirus pandemic provides ordinary Americans with a sense of what those of us with chronic diseases feel every day. Like COVID-19 patients, we worry about sudden declines in our health and the associated financial ramifications.
For patients with chronic or rare diseases, health care costs always are an issue. We are part of the sickest 20% of Americans who account for 82% of American health care spending. Even with health insurance, we continually are battling rising premiums, deductibles, copays, coinsurance and out-of-pocket maximums. Like with our health, it’s a never-ending fight.
Enter a new major hurdle. This year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that — starting last month — it is expressly permitting insurers to use copay accumulator adjustment programs (CAAP).
These insurance benefit designs curtail the use of copay assistance that chronic disease patients like me rely on to pay for the medications we need to maintain our lives and livelihoods. Like more than one-third of American big businesses, my employer recently adopted a CAAP in its health insurance plan, threatening my health and wealth.
Copay assistance, also known as copay coupons, provides patients with dramatic discounts on the medications we use directly at the pharmacy counter. It is a lifeline for millions of patients, covering billions of dollars worth of treatments each year. According to a survey by the American Cancer Society, approximately 1 in 5 cancer patients use copay assistance annually.
CAAPs allow insurers not to count copay assistance toward our annual deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. Patients still can use this assistance, but when it runs out, patients are on the hook for paying for their medications out of pocket. That means they will be hit with a major financial obligation mid-year after their copay assistance is exhausted.
For instance, my annual out of pocket maximum is $4,500. Before my employer instituted a CAAP, I could use copay assistance to help me reach this threshold, at which point my insurance, which I pay for through premiums, would kick in to cover subsequent costs.
Insurers argue that CAAPs incentivize patients like me to choose less expensive generic medications. But around 90% of drugs covered by copay assistance have no generic alternative.
For instance, I use a specialty biologic with no generic equivalent to treat my autoimmune disorders, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. No other medication works. Without it, these conditions will once again ravage me.
The only less expensive substitute available to me is not taking my medication at all. According to the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, 69% of patients did not fill their prescriptions when they had to pay more than $250 out of pocket.
Roughly 10% of hospitalizations and 125,000 deaths each year are a result of nonadherence to prescription drugs. CAAPs will exacerbate this pandemic of medication avoidance.
Like countless other patients facing CAAPs for the first time, I now must choose between my employment and health. I am a single dad who owns a home in a good school district. Unless I want to move into an apartment, I must look for a new job that provides health benefits without a CAAP.
Virginia law bans copay accumulators. Yet my employer maintains a self-funded health plan that is exempt from state law. Some experts argue CAAPs violate the Affordable Care Act, which prevents insurers from discriminating over whether out-of-pocket maximums are paid by or on behalf of patients.
But CAAPs primarily aren’t a legal issue. Employers like mine should consider how these benefit design changes will affect their loyal employees, whose health and contentment have a bigger impact on bottom lines than their benefit costs.
Employees are assets, not liabilities. Employers and all Americans who are fearful of COVID-19 should gain new empathy for the health and financial considerations facing chronic disease patients.
Jack Haskins is the manager of an auto parts store in Richmond. Contact him at: jackhaskins72@gmail.com