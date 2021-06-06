Jack Singal column: UFOs — a time for open-minded skepticism

The amount of careful skepticism applied to the scientific measurements of Oumuamua should be multiplied by a hundred when applied to the blurry leaked videos of UAPs.

First of all, any video, on any topic, when shared on social media or highlighted on a website or TV show that straddles the line between news and entertainment, should be assumed to have been deceptively edited at some point.

Perhaps the video has been cropped to remove important context on the side of the frame, or before or after the period shown. Perhaps the video has been slowed down or sped up to make objects seem to move in a strange way. Perhaps multiple different audio or visual tracks have been spliced together.

Even if we can be sure we are viewing an original, unedited video or image, these often are too blurry, or too devoid of a sense of size scale, to reach an informed conclusion.

For example, in some of the Pentagon report videos, based on the footage alone we simply can’t rule out that we actually are looking at objects such as kites, Frisbees or drones.

Lastly, even if mundane explanations such as these can seemingly be dismissed, we need to remember that just because we are seeing a UAP does not mean we are seeing a UFO or aliens.