Jack White column: Reopen Virginia's public schools for our children

Minority students disproportionately are being impacted. One study from McKinsey and Co. found that on average, white students fell behind in remote learning by one to three months in math, while Black students fell behind three to five months in math.

As a father of Black children, that is not good enough for my kids — or any kids in Virginia.

But it’s not just children who are struggling — not even close. Parents are struggling to balance providing for their families while supervising remote learning. This puts a huge burden particularly on single mothers.

My wife was a single mother before we married. The difficulties these brave women face are near and dear to my heart. Single moms across our state are facing the question of whether to go into work or supervise their kid’s education. We can do better and we can do better safely.

I’m currently representing one Virginia family that is suing Arlington County schools to reopen to in-person education and to acknowledge that distance learning is not “high-quality education.”

The Supreme Court of Virginia declared that education is a fundamental right under the Virginia Constitution, and the Virginia Constitution provides for “an education program of high quality.”

Yet, the distance learning protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic are proving to be an insufficient replacement for quality in-classroom learning.