Jacob Fish and Nina J. Ginsberg column: Virginia still has a long road ahead for criminal justice reform

By Jacob Fish and Nina J. Ginsberg
State legislators have convened in Richmond for a special legislative session during which criminal justice and policing reform will be a focal point of the legislative agenda.
Even before the tragic killing of George Floyd shocked the world and sparked a nationwide movement for reform, Virginia had made great strides in moving its justice system in the right direction.
In April, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation that ended the suspension of driver’s licenses for those who owe court fines and are unable to immediately pay, permitting hard-working individuals to continue driving to their jobs and medical appointments, care for their children and the elderly in their households, and preserving a measure of dignity for people who simply can’t afford to pay their fines.
Prior to the change, these penalties imposed a financial burden on Virginians who had to choose between illegally driving to their jobs or missing work because they were unable to pay a traffic citation or court fine.
Now, with this barrier removed, these individuals can keep working so that they may pay their overdue fines and generally improve their lives.
House Bill 1522 was another big step for reform as it significantly improves the practice of civil asset forfeiture in the commonwealth.
Civil asset forfeiture allows law enforcement to seize money or real property from individuals who have been suspected of, but not convicted or even charged with, a crime.
The new law was a big win for justice, requiring a criminal conviction before law enforcement officers can seize and forfeit any property.
The progress we have made at the state level this year most certainly is praiseworthy, and we applaud Northam for signing these pieces of legislation into law among other smart-on-crime reforms.
But we still have a long way to go before we fix our broken system.
Ideally, our criminal justice system should emphasize public safety and human dignity above all else. It should be based on equal application of the law and encourage second chances for those who rightfully have earned them — and this is where our commonwealth has work to do.
Virginia is one of only a handful of states that does not allow discretionary parole.
Discretionary parole allows a parole board to evaluate an individual’s unique circumstances to determine one’s eligibility for release and preparedness to re-enter the community.
To ensure we are not filling our jails and prisons needlessly with those who have demonstrated that they no longer pose a threat to society, Virginia ought to bring back discretionary parole and judge each individual on a case-by-case basis.
While good time credit does allow those serving time to deduct some time off their sentence if prison rules and policies are adhered to, this system has been dramatically scaled back over the years.
Prior to 1994, a person serving time in Virginia could earn up 30 days of credit for every 30 days served. Now, only a maximum of 4.5 days credit can be earned for every 30 days a person serves in prison, ultimately assuring that more people will spend longer periods of time behind bars.
Virginia can do better than this, and the time to act is now.
Another area ripe for reform is the issue of mandatory minimum sentencing.
Mandatory minimums tie the hands of judges by forcing them to dole out blanket punishments for certain categories of crimes.
In Virginia, this plays out in interesting ways, especially when it comes to misdemeanor charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Some might be shocked to learn that an individual found guilty of punching an officer and an individual with mental health issues found guilty of throwing an onion ring at an officer both would be forced to serve a minimum sentence of six months behind bars.
While both acts are illegal, one clearly is more dangerous than the other. Yet, the law does not allow judges to consider the individual merits of a case before passing judgment.
Virginia legislators have an opportunity during this special session to change the law, by making the crime of assault on a police officer a felony only if the victim sustains visible injuries from the alleged assault. We hope policymakers seize this opportunity.
Americans for Prosperity and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers remain committed to working together with anyone who is willing to roll up their sleeves and tackle these tough challenges.
We hope our legislators will join us and address these pressing issues during the upcoming special session.
By making the necessary reforms, Virginia can be a leader on what evidenced-based criminal justice reform should look like for the rest of the country.
Jacob Fish is deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity-Virginia. Contact him at: jfish@afphq.org
Nina J. Ginsberg is the immediate past president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and a Virginia-based criminal defense lawyer. Contact her at: nginsberg@dimuro.com