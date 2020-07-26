Jacqueline Pfeffer Merrill is director of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Campus Free Expression Project. She previously served on the faculties of St. John’s College in Annapolis, Md., and the College of William & Mary. She also has taught at Duke University, the University of Calgary, Humboldt Universität zu Berlin and in the college program at Maryland’s only prison for women. Contact her at: jPfefferMerrill@bipartisanpolicy.org