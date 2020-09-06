Jaime Contreras column: Labor Day in Virginia has new meaning this year

Until now, Labor Day has been a celebration of the benefits and protections that unions have helped working men and women achieve, and how dramatically they’ve improved life for working families.
Turn the clock forward to the present day. Reflecting on how much workers have gained now reveals the stark reality of how much workers have lost under President Donald Trump. Many Americans will spend this Labor Day wondering how they’re going to make ends meet, and whether their livelihood actually will cost them their lives, while trying to keep a safe distance from family members because their own president has put them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.
Typical of the upside-down world that Trump has created, instead of protecting workers from wage theft and other wage law violations, the U.S. Department of Labor actually shields the corporate perpetrators. During an unprecedented pandemic, Americans needlessly are becoming infected and dying at a greater rate because their own president is denying the danger of COVID-19, while failing to develop adequate testing and protective equipment for front-line workers. Rather than honoring and compensating essential workers for risking their lives to keep us safe and our economy from freefall, Trump has denied them even a single penny extra for their great sacrifice. Those who are laid off have seen their only lifeline of unemployment insurance whittled down to a thread.
Look no further than Virginia, where a mother of three is working as a janitor at a Prince William County health facility, disinfecting rooms from top to bottom where COVID-19 patients are treated. Her worst fears were realized when she became sick with the very disease she worked so hard to protect others from contracting. Twice she found herself unable to breathe and believing she was facing death. Like so many essential front-line workers, she couldn’t avoid putting family members at risk and transmitted COVID-19 to her daughter. She is one of thousands of janitors in Virginia who are not highly paid to begin with, and never know when they might be laid off without a paycheck or health care.
Virginia is home to a diverse international community that comprises much of the commonwealth’s essential workforce. It includes many Ethiopian and West African airport workers who lack health care and paid sick leave. This means they often must choose between going without pay and showing up to work at the airport sick, possibly exposing others to the coronavirus. These men and women are critical to instilling the confidence necessary to get the public back to the airport, and keeping them up and running again. Yet, how does Trump support them? The same way he has done with other essential front-line workers, denying hazard pay and further insulting their homelands with a vulgarity.
Now consider the alternate reality for Virginia airport workers and janitors under a Joe Biden presidency. Through expanded health care, affordable treatment, paid leave and widely available free testing, essential front-line workers and the public would be much safer and countless lives would be saved. By working closely with and not against unions, Biden actually would protect front-line workers rather than sending them into harm’s way without adequate protection. Millions of Americans no longer would be at risk of falling off a financial cliff into poverty because of a sensible and moral decision to increase eligibility for unemployment.
Back to today’s reality: Corporations are rescued by bailout after bailout, income inequality has broken new records and unemployment has shattered rates seen during the worst month of the Great Recession. While life has gotten harder for nearly all workers, the top 1% has pulled ahead, out of sight and into a bubble, insulated from economic downturns and a global pandemic, with some even profiting from it.
The lack of leadership in the White House has meant the difference between life and death, financial stability and poverty for countless workers. The dire consequences of this election mean regular working Virginians must vote, because their lives do in fact depend on it.
Just as we must not be complacent about COVID-19, we must not be complacent about Virginia’s newly turned purplish-blue status. If we don’t turn out on Election Day, Labor Day will become indistinguishable from Memorial Day, honoring the lives we could have saved. The best way to honor American workers is by not taking our vote for granted. Let’s make sure more workers don’t die in vain and put this dark page in history behind us.
Jaime Contreras is vice president of 32BJ SEIU, which represents more than 175,000 workers along the East Coast, including nearly 7,000 throughout Northern Virginia among the 20,000 in the Washington, D.C. area. Contact him at: jcontreras@seiu32bj.org