Jaime Contreras column: Labor Day in Virginia has new meaning this year

Look no further than Virginia, where a mother of three is working as a janitor at a Prince William County health facility, disinfecting rooms from top to bottom where COVID-19 patients are treated. Her worst fears were realized when she became sick with the very disease she worked so hard to protect others from contracting. Twice she found herself unable to breathe and believing she was facing death. Like so many essential front-line workers, she couldn’t avoid putting family members at risk and transmitted COVID-19 to her daughter. She is one of thousands of janitors in Virginia who are not highly paid to begin with, and never know when they might be laid off without a paycheck or health care.

Virginia is home to a diverse international community that comprises much of the commonwealth’s essential workforce. It includes many Ethiopian and West African airport workers who lack health care and paid sick leave. This means they often must choose between going without pay and showing up to work at the airport sick, possibly exposing others to the coronavirus. These men and women are critical to instilling the confidence necessary to get the public back to the airport, and keeping them up and running again. Yet, how does Trump support them? The same way he has done with other essential front-line workers, denying hazard pay and further insulting their homelands with a vulgarity.