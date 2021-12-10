Jake O'Shea colum: Pledge to keep the lights up this season for health care heroes

If you’re like me, this is one of our favorite times of the year because people have been decorating their homes with lights for the holidays. Even though it is dark as I drive home from work, my mood brightens when I see more and more homes illuminated with joy. There’s no question that the holiday season is arriving.
This will be the second holiday season in which our health care workers — doctors, nurses, patient care technicians, respiratory therapists and all of our other health care heroes — continue to be challenged by the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic. As you navigate this year’s celebrations with your loved ones, many of our local health care professionals will still be going to work early every morning and coming home late every night.
And behind each of those health care workers is a network of family members and friends who have sacrificed greatly over the pandemic as their loved ones were needed on the front lines.
Last year, these health care heroes received tremendous support from community members who kept their holiday lights up through the month of January — the darkest month of the year. For the many health care workers who travel to work in the dark of morning and drive home in the dark of night, these lights were an extra beacon of hope to show them how much they mean to our community.
And make no mistake, those health care professionals still need our support. There’s certainly a lot to be thankful for, such as vaccines that decrease the likelihood of contracting COVID and new therapies that promise to help reduce the severity of infections. But our work is far from over. Increasing case rates are being seen in many areas of the nation, and we know that our health care professionals will continue to heed the never-ending call to serve their communities.
This holiday season once again, to show our front-line health care heroes how much I value their ongoing dedication and tireless efforts, my family and I are pledging to “Keep the Lights Up” through Jan. 31 — and I encourage everyone in the greater Richmond area, businesses and residents alike, to do the same. By keeping your lights up and on, you will show your appreciation and offer a glimmer of hope and joy to health care workers heading to or from the hospital or office in the dark of night.
I’m pledging to keep my lights up for the health care heroes I’m honored to call my colleagues and friends. I’ll be keeping my lights up to support those who care for me and my family as patients, and to support those I may never have the opportunity to meet but who are working hard to ensure everyone will have the care they need.
Pledging to keep the lights up may seem like a small symbolic gesture, but a city block or neighborhood of small gestures taken together sends a powerful message — a message that we haven’t forgotten about the battle-weary health care workers still facing full COVID ICUs. A message that, near or far, we’re all still in this together.
Please join me in leaving our lights on a little while longer, lending support to these tireless workers while also illuminating a beacon of hope for us all.
Dr. Jake O’Shea is the chief medical officer for HCA Virginia. Contact him at: jeremiah.oshea@hcahealthcare.com