Jake O'Shea colum: Pledge to keep the lights up this season for health care heroes

And make no mistake, those health care professionals still need our support. There’s certainly a lot to be thankful for, such as vaccines that decrease the likelihood of contracting COVID and new therapies that promise to help reduce the severity of infections. But our work is far from over. Increasing case rates are being seen in many areas of the nation, and we know that our health care professionals will continue to heed the never-ending call to serve their communities.

This holiday season once again, to show our front-line health care heroes how much I value their ongoing dedication and tireless efforts, my family and I are pledging to “Keep the Lights Up” through Jan. 31 — and I encourage everyone in the greater Richmond area, businesses and residents alike, to do the same. By keeping your lights up and on, you will show your appreciation and offer a glimmer of hope and joy to health care workers heading to or from the hospital or office in the dark of night.

I’m pledging to keep my lights up for the health care heroes I’m honored to call my colleagues and friends. I’ll be keeping my lights up to support those who care for me and my family as patients, and to support those I may never have the opportunity to meet but who are working hard to ensure everyone will have the care they need.